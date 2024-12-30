🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Police in Wilkes-Barre Township on Monday release surveillance pictures in an attempt someone can identity those responsible for the robbery and stabbing of a clerk at a store in Wilkes Plaza last week.

Police stated the robbery happened just before 11 a.m. on Dec. 21. During the robbery, the suspects stabbed a clerk multiple times who was hospitalized.

Police said the investigation alleges the suspects exited buildings 324 and 328 in the Sherman Hills apartment complex, Wilkes-Barre, at about 10:31 a.m., and returned to the buildings just after 11 a.m.

Anyone with information about the robbery or can identify those pictured is asked to call Wilkes-Barre Township Police at 570-208-4635 ext. 268, by text message to 570-760-0215 or send an email to capparell@twp.wilkesbarre.pa.us.