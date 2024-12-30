🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — As we approach the end of 2024, I asked our state legislators to share what they were most proud of in their work in Harrisburg.

Sen. Lisa Baker

Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township, reports that the recently concluded two-year legislative session ended as a productive one for securing reforms to the justice system and increasing community protections.

Baker said due in part to her concerted advocacy and leadership, 17 bills were turned into law, with several others positioned for action in the new legislative session.

Baker credited community consultation, bipartisan commitment, good faith negotiations and a concentration on steps that are practical, fair and enforceable for this level of legislative success.

“Issues in the arena of criminal justice reform face differing perspectives from emotional, philosophical and financial standpoints,” Baker said. “It is easy to point out problems and attack the system. It takes a great deal of effort to find a balance between addressing community concerns, giving those in the judiciary and law enforcement community the tools and latitude needed to pursue justice, and convincing taxpayers that the rising investment in criminal justice especially is showing results in community safety.”

One area that Baker focused on was improving the Guardianship system.

“Guardianship is a meaningful way to provide protection and assistance for individuals no longer capable of handling their financial, legal and treatment circumstances,” Baker said. “However, we have been alerted to cases where individuals have been victimized by guardians who are not properly trained or operating under sufficient supervision.”

Baker said Act 61 of 2023 strengthens procedures and accountability to reduce the potential of fraud by requiring automatic legal counsel for individuals in guardianship proceedings, promoting less restrictive alternatives to guardianship and implementing mandatory training and screening for professional guardians. With more than 19,000 active guardianships statewide, Baker said this law safeguards vulnerable adults from abuse, neglect and exploitation.

Another area involved closing loopholes in Megan’s Law. Act 16 of 2024 extends Megan’s Law requirements to human traffickers, ensuring individuals convicted of certain offenses are subject to the same reporting and evaluation requirements as any other sexual offender, Baker said.

Another had to do with streamlining probation and expanding Clean Slate, as well as strengthening child custody laws.

“Lengthy sentences, when disproportionate to the severity of the offenses, impose excessive costs on taxpayers,” Baker said. “It is possible to hold individuals accountable and lessen sentences for non-violent crimes without sacrificing community safety. We have struck this delicate balance with measures like our probation reform law and clean slate, which remove barriers to rehabilitation and offer a way out of criminal lifestyles for those who want to become productive citizens.”

— Act 44 of 2023 introduces mandatory probation review conferences, allowing for early termination based on good conduct – such as educational or employment achievements – streamlining Pennsylvania’s probation system.

— Act 36 of 2023 expands Pennsylvania’s groundbreaking Clean Slate law by allowing nonviolent felony convictions to be sealed. Since June 2024, individuals with eligible offenses have gained new opportunities for housing, education and employment.

— Act 8 of 2024 strengthens child custody laws by prioritizing children’s safety during custody disputes and updating the criteria courts must consider before custody of a child is awarded, including adding seven crimes to the list of offenses that must be taken into account when rendering judgement.

Baker also spearheaded two pieces of legislation aimed at overhauling Pennsylvania’s juvenile justice system, implementing recommendations from the state’s Juvenile Justice Task Force: Acts 107 and 108.

— Act 107 of 2024 requires quarterly disposition review hearings to ensure timely evaluations of juveniles’ needs, risks and readiness for release.

— Act 108 of 2024 simplifies juvenile record expungement, reducing waiting periods for most misdemeanors from five years to two, promoting fairness and efficiency.

“These changes are designed to incorporate established methods for raising youth outcomes and addressing significant gaps in current practices,” Baker said. “By improving the law, we have taken important steps to give young people a true second chance.”

Baker also pointed toward the following contributions:

— Act 127 of 2024, developed with input from a wide variety of industry stakeholders, extends the program through 2031, enhancing communication and safety protocols to protect workers and infrastructure.

— Act 64 of 2024 streamlines directed trusts for beneficiaries by allowing trustees to share administrative powers with a trust director, reducing costs and simplifying account settlements.

— Act 64 of 2023 updates the irrevocable grantor trust process by allowing the grantor to pay the income taxes so the trust’s beneficiaries are not negatively impacted.

— Acts 83 and 84 of 2024 provide long-sought changes to the laws governing athletic trainers, aligning their scope of practice with current education and training standards and adding members of the performing arts and military, and recreationally active people to their list of patients.

— Act 32 of 2024 modernizes the licensure process for engineers, land surveyors and geologists by expanding options for work experience requirements and allowing distance learning courses to count towards continuing education.

“This session has laid the groundwork for meaningful progress, but our work is far from over,” said Baker. “As we look ahead to the next legislative session, I remain committed to reforms that improve accountability and to advancing policies to ensure our communities are safer, stronger and more prosperous for generations to come.”

Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski

Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski, D-Wilkes-Barre, said it’s been a great session, and with a slim majority, House Democrats accomplished many things to maximize and enrich the lives of everyday Pennsylvanians.

One significant change was the expansion of the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program, a move that directly impacts the lives of many people.

“By increasing the income limits to $45,000 for homeowners and renters, we are providing larger rebates for those who qualify at a maximum of $1,000,” Pashinski said. “This includes a cost-of-living adjustment, ensuring that recipients won’t lose their rebate when they get modest increases in their Social Security or pension. This means more financial relief for residents, allowing them to better manage their household expenses.”

Additionally, Pashinski said thanks to a law he was proud to vote for, thousands of seniors can continue accessing their essential medications through the PACE/PACENET programs. He said this law extends the Social Security cost-of-living adjustment moratorium for program enrollees for two years to Dec. 31, 2025, so current recipients remain eligible for prescription drug benefits.

Pashinski said another significant achievement was the Pennsylvania Food Bucks Program.

“This initiative will not only enable families to put more healthy food on their tables but also increase demand at grocery stores, farmers’ markets, corner stores and other food retailers that accept SNAP,” he said. “It’s a step toward a healthier and more vibrant community.

Pashinski said he also had some bills of his own that he worked on, such as H.B. 158, which would ensure a closure plan is in place for all affected before a hospital closes.

“I also introduced H.B. 827, to establish a delayed payment plan for people enrolled in one of the 15 Pennsylvania Community Colleges,” Pashinski said. “I will also continue to help develop and improve the KinConnector Program to help ensure families receive the help they need when raising young children after the loss of loved ones.”

Pashinski said more than 400 bills passed the House this year, and although some bills stalled on the Senate side, he said he was happy with the progress.

“There is still more work to be done, so I am excited to get started on the next session,” Pashinski said. “I’m eagerly looking forward to all we can accomplish in the upcoming session in Harrisburg and our districts to ensure that Pennsylvanians can live their best lives.”

Sen. Marty Flynn

In 2024, State Sen. Marty Flynn, D-Scranton, said he championed numerous initiatives to enhance infrastructure, education, and public services across Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties.

• Infrastructure and Community Development

Sen. Flynn said he secured over $8 million in Local Share Account (LSA) funding for various community projects. Notable allocations include $733,677 for the revitalization of roadways near Abington Heights High School and $618,816 for renovations at St. James Manor in Scranton.

Additionally, he announced more than $28 million in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grants to support transformative projects, such as the renovation of the historic Scranton Electric Building and the development of a new public service building in Glenburn Township.

• Education and Public Safety

Collaborating with state representatives, Sen. Flynn facilitated over $3.99 million in Public School Facility Improvement Grants, aiming to upgrade educational facilities in the region.

• State Budget

Flynn also celebrated the passage of a state budget that increased Pre-K to 12 education funding by over $1 billion and allocated $16.5 million for anti-violence programs, reflecting a commitment to education and public safety.

• Digital Connectivity and Healthcare

In November, Sen. Flynn announced a Digital Connectivity Technology Program grant awarded to Lackawanna County by the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority, aiming to enhance digital infrastructure.

He also hosted a joint Senior Expo with state legislators and the Lackawanna County Area Agency on Aging, providing valuable resources and information to senior citizens.

• Legislative Initiatives

Demonstrating forward-thinking, Sen. Flynn introduced legislation to allow for roadable aircraft, positioning Pennsylvania as a leader in emerging transportation technologies.

Through these efforts, Sen. Flynn said he has significantly contributed to the development and well-being of his constituents, reinforcing his dedication to progress and community enhancement.

Rep. Jim Haddock

Rep. Jim Haddock, D-Pittston Township, said one of the most momentous accomplishments he had as a first-term legislator was his success as the prime sponsor of House Bill 1097 — a 9/11 Remembrance Act — which ensures that future generations of Pennsylvanian students understand the events of 9/11, because of the impact that day continues to have on the lives of all Americans.

“This important patriotic piece of legislation requires a moment of silence on the day of the tragedy,” Haddock said. “It also mandates that a K-12 curriculum be available to schools to teach students about context and consequences of 9/11, so that this history will be preserved and accurately taught to the next generations students.”

Haddock said many Representatives are not able to get a bill passed throughout their entire career, so he felt incredibly fortunate to be able to work diligently with members on both sides of the aisle to pass this bill unanimously in the House and Senate, and then bring it to the desk of Gov. Josh Shapiro to be officially signed into law during his first term in the House.

“Also, this year, I was proud to vote in support of a truly historic expansion of the Property Tax Rent Rebate Program, which now provides larger rebates for those who qualify, and includes a cost-of-living adjustment so the program keeps up with rising prices,” Haddock said. “This bill raised the maximum rebate for seniors, widows, and people with disabilities from $650 to $1,000, and increased the household income limit for renters and homeowners to $45,000 a year. I was able to help an additional 11,000 households in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties qualify for the program. This increase truly is a lifeline that will help struggling constituents with the cost of living, and I was so glad to be able to support this legislation for the people in my district.”

Haddock said he is “immensely proud” that he and his staff were able to establish themselves as a top performing office across the entire state of Pennsylvania, as his offices in Hughestown and Taylor were ranked number one in constituent service advising on many occasions.

“We have solved over 32,000 constituent issues and pieces of state-related casework,” Haddock said. “Whether it is over the phone, email or in person, my constituents receive prompt and professional assistance in matters ranging from free help with the Property Tax Rent Rebate Program application, to learning about Veterans’ programs, to navigating a host of PennDOT services, and to helping craft community events for the betterment of our towns.”

Haddock said he has hosted fraud protection seminars, state program workshops, Senior Fair Expos and paper shredding events.

Rep. Alec Ryncavage

Rep. Alec Ryncavage, R-Hanover Township, said he has had a busy and successful first term in the 119th Legislative District.

• Advocating for residents of Mountain Top against the Sewer Authority

Ryncavage said the residents of the Glen Summit community in Fairview Township found themselves in a state of distress when they received notices from the Mountain Top Area Joint Sanitary Authority (MAJSA) mandating the replacement of their sewer laterals. He said these notices sparked outrage among residents who are now facing the possibility of significant financial burdens and property damage.

Ryncavage said the unfunded mandate, issued as part of MAJSA’s $3 million sewer main project, requires residents to replace their sewer laterals, regardless of their current condition.

“The authority insists that these replacements must adhere to arbitrary criteria, including the use of ‘approved materials’ and a required depth of 48 inches below grade,” Ryncavage said. “Residents are given the option to either contract with the authority’s designated contractor, Pioneer, at a rate of $95 per linear foot, or to hire their own contractor. Residents who choose to select their own contractor will still have to coordinate with Pioneer during its construction of the sewer main.”

For many residents, Ryncavage said this unexpected expense could amount to more than $30,000 and may result in destruction to their yards, driveways, and homes. He said the letters sent to residents were dated late March, with references to a project start date in May and a completion date in August.

“These letters were threatening residents with tens of thousands of dollars in unnecessary maintenance or face sewer disconnection,” Ryncavage said. “These laterals are in perfect working order. No community should be threatened with major fiscal impact with little notice. This sets a terrible principle that could be applied to any of the thousands of residents in the five-community footprint this authority oversees.”

Ryncavage said there is no law, statute or regulation that addresses these arbitrary standards. He said homeowners are already responsible for these laterals — and there is no good reason to replace something that is already statutorily compliant and operational.

Over a year ago, the Mountain Top Area Joint Sewer Authority met with Rep. Ryncavage and Sen. Lynda Culver.

“While the idea of a sewer main replacement project was mentioned, at no point were there any suggestions of holding nearly 60 residents hostage to tens of thousands of dollars in construction,” Ryncavage said. “To homeowners who have perfectly adequate laterals, this leaves only the contractors who are winning in this situation. This is what happens when quasi-government bodies go unchecked.”

Ryncavage said he continues to team up with Sen. Lynda Culver to work closely with affected residents and local officials to address this issue and ensure residents’ rights and financial well-being are protected.

• The Audit of PA American Water

Ryncavage said he has been tracking and writing about PA American Water’s attempt to raise rates, helping residents navigate the complaint process, and working on both legislation and with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) to protect not just his district but all Pennsylvanians from further rate hikes when they are already being squeezed.

“In my role as a member of the Consumer Protection, Technology, and Utilities Committee, we recently received the Management and Operations Audit for Pennsylvania American Water Company (PAWC) issued and conducted by the PUC,” Ryncavage said. “Simply put, the audit identified 31 recommendations for improvements. In addition to recommendations for enhancing operational issues and customer service, the PUC audit report identified $4 million in one-time savings and approximately $3.1 million in annual savings, which if effectively implemented will yield an overall cost savings for ratepayers.”

Ryncavage said the review examined key functional areas at PAWC, which serves approximately 679,000 water and 97,000 wastewater customers in 37 counties and is the largest regulated water and wastewater service provider in Pennsylvania.

• Advocating for the residents of Newport Township for the LCTA Proposed Bus Changes

Ryncavage said he questioned Luzerne County Transportation Authority (LCTA) officials at the Newport Township commissioner’s meeting pitching a proposal that will replace the traditional bus that runs through the township with a “micro transit van service.”

Ryncavage said in 2016, Glen Lyon was ranked as the most distressed place in Pennsylvania — the area faced significant challenges, with a 48% poverty rate and more than half of its adult population being out of work.

Additionally, Ryncavage said one in five residents lacked a high school diploma, and nearly one-third of the homes were vacant, many of which were in deteriorating condition.

“At the LCTA public input meeting, I was admittedly conflicted about a proposal involving the use of a mobile phone application or hotline phone number versus scheduled routes in such an economically distressed area,” Ryncavage said. “I am extending the benefit of the doubt to the LCTA, allowing myself time to assess the pros and cons of this program over the next year. I assured officials and residents that my office will be available to address any complaints raised by riders. Additionally, I will evaluate the outcomes of LCTA’s decisions before next year’s state budget deliberations.

• Road Paving Projects

Ryncavage noted several other projects:

— Redesigning the First Battalion, 109th Field Artillery Pennsylvania Army National Guard Bridge (commonly known as the Carey Avenue Bridge), which has experienced a growing problem with trash and is riddled with overgrown vegetation, deteriorating cement and a lack of safe pedestrian access.

— Paving for the Reading Railroad Crossing at Kirby Avenue, and the Church Road Crossing, ensuring a smooth asphalt surface for both intersections.

— Base repair and resurfacing at Center Street in Newport Township.

— Resurfacing work on Route 309 North and South between Hanover Township and Mountain Top.

— Progress on addressing dangerous roads around the district, such as Main and Lee roads in Newport Township through Mocanaqua.

— Addressing the deteriorated retaining wall on West St. Mary’s Road in Hanover Township.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.