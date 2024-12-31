🔊 Listen to this

BUTLER TWP. — A man from Chicago, Ill., was charged with criminal attempt to commit criminal homicide along with a long list of other criminal offenses following a pursuit through several Luzerne County municipalities that ended near Barnsville in Schuylkill County.

Isaac D. Cintron, 32, was denied bail after his arraignment before District Judge Carol A. Davenport of Shickshinny early Monday night.

Cintron stands accused of initiating a pursuit when Butler Township police attempted a traffic stop for operating a stolen vehicle. Cintron fired shots at Butler Township police officers, fled on foot and burglarized a house where he stole another vehicle, according to the Pennsylvania State Police at Hazleton.

After stealing the second vehicle, Cintron was encountered on Interstate 80 where he initiated a second pursuit that led into Schuylkill County, state police reported.

Spike strips were used to flatten the tires of the vehicle Cintron was operating near Barnsville where he was apprehended.

State police said no law enforcement officers deployed their firearms.

In addition to attempted criminal homicide, Cintron is charged with nine counts of simple assault, eight counts of aggravated assault, seven counts of reckless endangerment, three counts of theft, two counts of propel missiles into occupied vehicle, and one count each of robbery, robbery of a motor vehicle, burglary, criminal trespass, receiving stolen property, fleeing or attempting to elude police, evading arrest and illegal possession of a firearm.