🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — In an unexpected move, the Luzerne County Convention Center Authority on Monday approved a motion to request proposals for its solicitorship contract.

Rosenn Jenkins & Greenwald currently holds the contract and has for several years. The board felt that it would be “good business” to advertise for proposals.

Board member Robert Mehalick made the motion to seek RFPs — requests for proposals — on the solicitorship agreement. Mehalick said he suggested the move as a matter of good business and for no other reason.

The board approved the motion, 7-2, and also unanimously approved another motion to have Rosenn Jenkins & Greenwald to continue in the solicitorship role until the process is completed.

The board was to vote on the solicitorship at Monday’s special meeting, but that motion was tabled.

In other business, the board approved sending a letter to Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo requesting that a six-month extension be approved for the ARPA grant the arena has for its floor chiller project.

Steve Poremba, ASM global general manager, said the $4.3 million project is nearing completion, but it may not be finished before the grant expires. Poremba said approximately $4 million has been spent to date.

This summer, Authority Board Chair Donna Cupinski said this is the first time the system has needed to be replaced since the Penguins began playing at the arena in 1999.

“It’s a big project,” Cupinski said, “but one that needs to be done.”

The contract was awarded to CMTA, Inc., headquartered in Louisville, Ky.

Cupinski said almost half of the cost of the project will be paid with a $2 million grant the authority received through the American Rescue Plan funding that Luzerne County received.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.