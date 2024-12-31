🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Wilkes-Barre VA recently accepted the donation of medals and records from former U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright’s office in honor of Vietnam Purple Heart recipient, the late Robert Allyn Nied.

Nied was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey, in June of 1945 to Walter and Jennie Nied, and he moved with his family to Wilkes-Barre, where he graduated from G.A.R. High School.

Following graduation, he pursued a correspondence school education and eventually landed a job with Braniff Airways in Kansas City, Missouri. However, his plans were interrupted when he was drafted into the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

Throughout his time in service, Nied demonstrated exceptional bravery and dedication, resulting in his being wounded on two separate occasions. In recognition of his sacrifices, he was awarded a Purple Heart with an Oak Leaf Cluster.

Additionally, Nied was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, the Marksman Medal, the Combat Infantryman Badge and the Bronze Star.

After serving 3 years, 6 months, and 6 days in the Army, Nied was honorably discharged.

Returning to Kansas City, Nied resumed his career with Braniff Airways, where he met his wife Sharon, who also worked for the airline. Over the course of 19 years, Nied and his family relocated to Dallas, Texas, when the airline changed its hub.

Robert Allyn Nied, SP5, US Army, passed away in November 2017 at the age of 72. He is buried in Dallas Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dallas County, Texas.

Despite his travels, he always considered Northeastern Pennsylvania his home. His mother, Jennie, remained a Luzerne County resident until her passing in 2002.

The donated items are currently on display in the VA’s first-floor memorabilia area.