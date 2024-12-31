🔊 Listen to this

A heater caused a fire Monday in Hazle Township that destroyed a camper and damaged a nearby home, according to our news gathering partners at Eyewitness News (WBRE/WYOU).

One person was in the camper and three were in the home at the time of the fire, but all were able to escape unharmed, the news station reported.

The fire initially broke out inside the camper on Hollywood Boulevard in the late morning. Hazle Township Fire Chief Scott Kostician told Eyewitness News that the camper was up against a house and the fire then spread to the home.

Eyewitness News reported Chief Kostician said the home is expected to be repaired but the camper is a total loss.