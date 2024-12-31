🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — As Luzerne County Judge Stefanie Salavantis begins her tenure as president judge, the Court of Common Pleas will continue the process of disposing of recent and some old open criminal cases.

One case that could come to a resolution in 2025 has been ongoing for more than three years with the arrests of John Watson, 48, and William Smiley, 52, on allegations they sexually assaulted a teen girl inside a Luzerne Borough apartment in October 2021.

Watson allegedly abducted the girl and sexually assaulted her several times before she managed to call for help from a Plains Township motel on Oct. 25, 2021.

The case has been delayed on multiple fronts due to Watson’s federal charges of possession of child pornography, in which he was convicted by a federal jury in November 2023, and his turbulent relationships with defense lawyers.

Watson’s sentencing on the federal conviction has been delayed multiple times as he has filed multiple motions for a new trial. Watson is further contesting evidence in his criminal case in Luzerne County and has recently filed a motion for another defense lawyer to replace is court-appointed attorney, Max Lubin.

Meanwhile, Smiley is challenging his case through his famed defense lawyer, Attorney John B. Pike.

A suppression hearing on Watson’s motion to prohibit evidence in his Luzerne County case is scheduled for Jan. 27.

In a letter to the Times Leader and motions filed in court, Watson has claimed his arrest was unlawful by a corrupt law enforcement officer.

Another case expected to remain notable if it passes the test at the magisterial district court level is one involving five people — Jason Race, 43; Faith Beamer, 40; Desiree K. Linnette, 43; Sara Kamalani Doyle, 25; and William B. Wolfe, 55 — for the torture and killing of Nicole Cuevas, 38, inside a residence on Carlisle Street, Wilkes-Barre, in April 2023.

The body of Cuevas, of Saginaw, Mich., was discovered buried in the dirt basement of the row house on Feb. 28, 2024.

Preliminary hearings for the five is scheduled on Jan. 31 before District Judge Rick Cronauer of Wilkes-Barre.

Also coming up in 2025, Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. has been assigned to preside over the criminal homicide case of Branden Delcastillo, 28, charged with the fatal shooting of Lonnie Davis, 35, on East Northampton Street, Wilkes-Barre, on Sept. 9.

Court records say Delcastillo and Davis had a long standing feud. When the two men encountered one another on the busy downtown street during daylight hours, Delcastillo fired multiple shots, killing Davis, court records say.

Delcastillo is scheduled to be formally arraigned by Sklarosky on the criminal homicide charge on Jan. 29.

Judge Sklarosky is also presiding over the criminal homicide case against Louis Weihbrecht, 56, accused in fatally running over Mark Reginal Svadeba, 47, outside an auto repair garage on North Main Street, Plains Township, on Sept. 13.

Investigators allege Weihbrecht intentionally ran over Svadeba with his Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck in a feud about a woman.

Weihbrecht’s trial is scheduled for September 2025.

Another long standing case that could see a resolution in 2025 is Linasheri D’Onofrio, 57, charged with neglect of care of a dependant person and reckless burning after the body of her disabled son, 24-year-old Shain D’Onofrio, was discovered in a shed by Plains Township firefighters on Feb. 24, 2018.

Linasheri D’Onofrio was charged by the Pennsylvania State Police at Wilkes-Barre in February 2023. Her attorney, Sidney D. May, has filed a motion to dismiss the case based on statute of limitations.

A hearing on the motion has not been scheduled but will likely be set for early 2025.

Judge Michael T. Vough also has a busy January 2025 planned, as he will preside over the Hazleton criminal homicide case against Jafet Rodriguez, 44, who was charged with fatally shooting Ashokkumar Patel inside Craig’s Food Mart on West Broad Street on Dec. 12, 2020. Patel was a store clerk at the food mart when he was killed.

Rodriguez’s case has been delayed due to motion challenges by his attorneys, Joseph F. Sklarosky Sr. and Michael A. Sklarosky.

A status conference for Rodriguez is scheduled for Jan. 3 with his trial set to begin in late January.

A case verbally agreed upon but not yet official with a plea agreement is the fatal fratricidal shooting of Kevin Matthew Kilpatrick, 30, allegedly by his brother John James Kilpatrick, 35, inside their Jackson Township home on Aug. 31, 2023. John Kilpatrick, through his attorney, Robert M. Gamburg, announced a plea deal was in the works to plead guilty to third-degree murder.

A possible plea agreement may be presented before Judge David W. Lupas on Jan. 28.

Judge Lupas is also presiding over a trial involving three people — Yuamir S. Grayson, 28; Breanna Knight, 28; and Kadeen Carruth, 20 — for the fatal ambush and shooting of Elijah Rivers, 22, on North Meade Street, Wilkes-Barre, on Jan. 30 2023.

Their combined criminal homicide trial is scheduled for March.

Staying busy, Lupas is also presiding over criminal homicide cases against Jaime B. Knights, 65, and Fernando Cupeles Bracero, 30, for their alleged roles in the fatal stabbing of Scott Edward Knox, 33, in an alley near South River and Academy streets, Wilkes-Barre, on May 7. A third suspect charged in the fatal stabbing, Justice Supreme Flenory, 24, remains jailed in Maine where he was captured on Aug. 26.

Knights and Bracero are scheduled to appear before Lupas to be formally arraigned on criminal homicide charges on Jan. 10.

The criminal homicide case against Walter Zolner III, 32, for the fatal beating of Ryan Walker Padovani, 22, inside an apartment on East Bennett Street, Kingston, on May 4, 2023, could be resurrected in 2025.

Zolner’s trial before Judge Vough was continued due to his mental health.

Judge Sklarosky will also preside over the criminal homicide case against Kawan Ikee Scarborough, 40, charged with the fatal beating of Lastarr Williams, 27, inside her apartment on West Church Street, Nanticoke, on May 27, 2023.

Scarborough is scheduled for trial in June.

As with any court case, dates of scheduled proceedings are subject to change.