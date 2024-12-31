Includes student mental health, school facilities, teacher pipeline

WILKES-BARRE — Gov. Josh Shapiro this week said he has brought Republicans and Democrats together to secure the largest investment in K-12 public education in Pennsylvania’s history — more than $11 billion, including $1.1 billion in new funding — continuing his work to develop a comprehensive solution to meet the diverse needs of students across the Commonwealth.

Since day one, Gov. Shapiro said he has been focused on creating real freedom and real opportunity for all Pennsylvanians. With the 2024-25 bipartisan budget, the Governor said he continues to deliver on his promise by making historic investments in K-12 education, including:

• $1.11 billion in K-12 public education funding increases, with a new formula to direct dollars to schools that need them most.

• $100 million for environmental repair and sustainable facilities in schools, including $25 million for Solar for Schools, creating safe, healthy learning environments.

• $100 million for special education funding, reinforcing Pennsylvania’s commitment to equitable education for all students.

• $100 million in cyber charter reimbursements to better align tuition costs with the actual expenses of providing online education, saving school districts millions.

• $100 million in mental health funding for K-12 schools to continue supporting mental health services for students, building on last year’s investment of $100 million

• $17.7 million increase for early childhood education, ensuring that our youngest learners get a strong start.

• $3 million to provide menstrual hygiene products at no cost to students in schools.

• $20 million for the Educator Pipeline Support Grant Program, which provides stipends to eligible student teachers in Pennsylvania — doubling last year’s investment of $10 million for the program.

• Ensuring 1.7 million students statewide receive free breakfast, regardless of income.

AG announces restitution to PA consumers who borrowed money through online lending platform SoLo Funds, Inc.

Attorney General Michelle Henry this week announced that her office has issued restitution payments to more than 1,300 Pennsylvania consumers who borrowed money through California-based online lending platform SoLo Funds, Inc. (SoLo).

On July 1, 2024, AG Henry reached a settlement with SoLo after alleging that the company engaged in violations of Pennsylvania usury and consumer protection laws.

In accordance with the terms of this settlement, the Office of Attorney General has distributed a total of $158,924 in restitution funds to 1,309 Pennsylvania consumers.

SoLo markets itself as a “community finance platform” that matches individual lenders with borrowers seeking small dollar loans with a repayment term of 35 days or less. As part of these loans, borrowers may agree to pay a tip to the lender for the loan and a donation for maintenance of SoLo’s platform.

The Commonwealth alleged that SoLo’s use of its tip and donation model was a backdoor way to attempt to charge excessive interest rates on small dollar loans in violation of Pennsylvania’s Loan Interest Protection Law and Consumer Discount Company Act.

In addition to alleged violations of usury laws, the Commonwealth alleged that SoLo has violated the Unfair Trade Practices and Consumer Protection Law by making misleading representations about finance charges on loan disclosure forms; deceptively advertising that loans are “0% APR” with “no finance charge.”

The Attorney General’s settlement with SoLo, in the form of an Assurance of Voluntary Compliance, was filed in the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas. SoLo agreed to modify its business practices to comply with Pennsylvania law.

The company also paid civil penalties in the amount of $25,000 and costs of investigation totaling $25,171.51.

In addition, SoLo ceased collection efforts on any unpaid principal, tips, donations, and fees for loans involving a borrower or lender located in Pennsylvania, totaling over $530,000.

Checks were mailed directly to eligible consumers on Dec. 18, 2024.

Consumers with questions about the SoLo Funds restitution distribution should visit the settlement administrator’s website, or call — 833-472-1993.

PennDOT announces plans display for Route 2036 over Rock Hill Creek in Susquehanna County

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to plans display regarding Route 2036, Section 570, bridge replacement of Rock Hill Creek, in Susquehanna County.

The project will be presented at the regular scheduled Board of Supervisors Meeting on Jan. 6, 2025, at the Gibson Township Municipal Building, 11452 State Route 92, South Gibson.

The project consists of replacing the existing 78-inch pipe carrying Rock Creek in Gibson Township with a two-lane, precast reinforced concrete box culvert along with a retaining wall. The project also includes minor approach roadway work, including driveway and intersection grading and guide rail updates. The proposed typical roadway section on Route 2036 will consist of two foot lanes and 2-foot shoulders in each direction.

Traffic will be detoured throughout construction by utilizing a signed detour. The 5-mile detour will utilize Route 2046 (Fiddle Lake Road) and Route 2077 (Ridge Road).

Construction work is anticipated to take place in the summer of 2026.

The purpose of the public meeting and virtual plans display is to introduce the project and the associated maintenance and protection of traffic during construction to receive public questions, comments, or other input regarding the project.

Online information including proposed detour route, detailed project information, and comment form, can be found by visiting the following PennDOT Engineering District 4 website: Route 2036 Over Rock Hill Creek Bridge Project | Department of Transportation | Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

The project documents can be made available in alternative languages or formats if requested. If you need translation/interpretation services or have special needs or have special concerns that require individual attention, contact Donald Rau PennDOT Consultant Project Manager, at — drau@pa.gov.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.