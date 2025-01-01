🔊 Listen to this

DRUMS — A few snow showers didn’t stop a modest group of hikers from journeying into the Nescopeck State Park on Wednesday afternoon for their very first trek of the new year.

The 2.5-mile guided hike, which took about an hour and a half to complete, was led by Environmental Education Specialist Alexis Webber.

Participants and volunteers gathered by a bulletin board near a large wooden bridge – dressed in layers and with umbrellas in hand – as Webber shared some useful information before they all set out into the forest.

“My favorite part about this is just getting to be outside,” Webber said. “It’s so important and so many people are missing it. I’m spoiled ‘cause I work outside so I love getting to invite people out into the park.”

According to America’s State Parks and the National Association of State Park Directors, first day hikes are organized annually in state parks across the country, from Pennsylvania to California.

The goal is to encourage people to celebrate the new year by connecting with nature.

First day hikes have been a longstanding tradition at Nescopeck State Park, with one hiker saying she participated in one at least ten years ago.

Webber, who has worked at the park for about three years, said she tries to make the hikes an educational experience.

“I do a little bit as we go. Usually whatever I can find. Like if there’s kind of a weird feature on a tree, I might stop and talk about that. It also depends on how heavy people are breathing and how out of breath I am and if we need a break,” Webber explained.

Guided hikes are also a great way for hikers to feel safe while venturing out into the wilderness.

“Some people, they don’t wanna go hiking by themselves ‘cause they may not know the trails. They may not know how to read a map. But if you have a group like this, you’re a little more comfortable just kind of going and trusting that the person with the uniform knows where they’re going,” she said.

Group hikes also encourage community building.

“That’s something people seem to really enjoy,” said Webber. “I know a few of these people, a couple of them are volunteers. I’ve seen some at different events and stuff and it’s nice to see ‘em come back. Sometimes they’ll bring new people too.”

Christine Gardner, of Hazleton, brought her sister, Sue O’Byrne, also of Hazleton, to the hike Wednesday.

“I made her,” she laughed.

As for the weather, Gardner said the snow shower didn’t deter her at all.

“You can always dress for weather, except maybe when it’s too hot and there’s nothing you can do,” she said.

O’Byrne, on the other hand, seemed to prefer better hiking conditions.

“She likes to do this in nicer weather,” Gardner explained. “But I appreciate her willingness to come out with me.”