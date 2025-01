🔊 Listen to this

From left, Osman and Jocelyn Mendoza gather around their newborn son, Mateo Mendoza, at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton. Mateo was the first baby born at the Scranton hospital’s Childbirth Center in 2025.

Geisinger Community Medical Center welcomed its first baby of 2025. Mateo Mendoza was born to Jocelyn and Osman Mendoza of Scranton at 6:08 a.m. on Jan. 1. Mateo weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces and was 20 inches long at his time of birth. He is the couple’s first child.