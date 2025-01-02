🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Bear Creek Township man charged by Jenkins Township police on allegations he solicited a 15-year-old girl for sex was sentenced to up to two years in prison Thursday.

Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. sentenced Michael John Klutchko, 32, of Gaffney Drive, to nine months to two years in prison and five years probation on charges of criminal attempt to commit unlawful contact with a minor and criminal use of communication facility. Klutchko pled guilty to the charges Sept. 23.

Police charged Klutchko based on information from a cooperating witness when he arrived at a location in Jenkins Township under the belief he was meeting the girl on Jan. 4, 2023, according to court records.

The cooperating witness is not named in court records.

Klutchko sent several explicit nude photos of himself to the girl during their online conversations, court records say.

Sklarosky permitted Klutchko to serve his sentence at the county correctional facility and made him eligible for work release.

Klutchko is required to register his address for 25 years under the state’s Sexual Offender Registration and Notification Act.