🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre woman charged with strangling her 10-year-old son after the boy received a warning at his elementary school was sentenced to up to two years in prison.

Wilkes-Barre City police detectives charged Ashley R. Tunnell, 36, last known address as Stanley Street, in March after school officials within the Wilkes-Barre Area School District took the boy to a hospital for injuries to his eye in December 2023, according to court records.

The boy was reprimanded but not suspended by school officials for pushing a girl.

After a meeting between the school principle and Tunnell, court records say she struck her son in the face with a wooden back scratcher and strangled him.

The boy did not attend school for a week after he was strangled, court records say.

When the boy returned to school on Dec. 7, 2023, the homeroom teacher noticed injuries to the boy’s eyes and contacted authorities.

Court records say the boy was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children’s Advocacy Center in Wilkes-Barre.

During the interview, the boy revealed Tunnell struck him with a back scratcher and a belt and strangled him. A medical examination revealed bruises on the boy’s arms and shoulders, court records say.

Luzerne County Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. sentenced Tunnell to one-to-two years at the county correctional facility on charges of endangering the welfare of children and strangulation. Tunnell pled guilty to the charges Nov. 12.

Tunnell was also sentenced to 10 years probation.