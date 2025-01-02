🔊 Listen to this

The Lower Lackawanna Valley Sanitary Authority (LLVSA) has 14 Combined Sewer Outflow (CSO) structures, which are located at various locations on its interceptor conveyance system.

These CSO structures are designed to discharge untreated wastewater into receiving waterways during heavy rainful periods.

In November 2024, the total number of discharges from these structures was six. The total number of gallons discharged from CSO’s was zero. The total number of inspections of CSO’s was 82.

The total flow treated at the LLVSA treatment plant for November 2024 was 100 million gallons, an average 3.35 of a million gallons per day. The authority also disposed 1,040 tons of bio-solids for the month.

The LLVSA submits a monthly CSO report to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (PADEP) as part of its Discharged Monitoring Report (DMR).