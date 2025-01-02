🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Rep.-elect Rob Bresnahan has announced his senior staff for his Washington, D.C., and district offices.

Bresnahan, R-Dallas Township, was recently elected to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District, and he will be sworn in this month to serve as a Member of the 119th Congress in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“I am thrilled to have an excellent team behind me as we begin our work on behalf of the people of Northeastern Pennsylvania,” Bresnahan said. “We are ready to hit the ground running, and this team will ensure we can bring positive change and deliver results for NEPA.”

Washington D.C. Office

• Pierce Frauenheim, chief of staff — Frauenheim brings nearly a decade of political experience to Bresnahan’s office. He most recently served as the National Field Director for the National Republican Congressional Committee, where he managed 40 staff in targeted congressional districts.

Prior to his time at the NRCC, he worked for multiple years in Pennsylvania politics. Originally from New Jersey, he worked for several years in state politics, including with the New Jersey Republican State Committee and as the New Jersey State Director for the Republican National Committee. Frauenheim has a degree in Political Science from Gettysburg College.

• Dan Horning, legislative director — A native Pennsylvanian, Horning brings significant experience working in conservative circles, and knowledge on topics including agriculture, energy, emerging technologies, natural resources, and transportation issues.

He most recently was Legislative Assistant for U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker (PA-11) and previously served in the Trump Administration as an associate director in the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs and as the chief of staff in the Department of Energy’s Artificial Intelligence & Technology Office.

Horning got his start on Capitol Hill working for U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA), and he has a degree in International Affairs from George Washington University.

• Hannah Pope, communications director — Pope brings a wealth of knowledge in political communications from multiple years of experience, most recently as communications director for U.S. Rep. Jen Kiggans (VA-02). She previously worked for U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01) — first as his press secretary and later as communications director of the Problem Solvers Caucus.

Pope first moved to Washington, D.C., as an associate at LEVICK, a crisis public relations firm. Pope is from Chattanooga, Tennessee, and has degrees in political science and communications from the University of Alabama.

• Edie Doman, director of operations — Originally from Ohio, Doman moved to Washington, D.C., to pursue a degree in International Affairs at George Washington University.

After college, she started her career on Capitol Hill as Staff Assistant for Congressman Dave Joyce (OH-14) and rose to the position of Scheduler and Legislative Assistant.

District Office

• Brian Langan, district director — As a lifelong native of Northeastern Pennsylvania, Langan has more than 20 years of experience in government and community relations in Pennsylvania. Most recently, he served as the director of projects and programming for America250 Pennsylvania — the official Commission to prepare the Commonwealth for the country’s 250th anniversary.

Langan previously worked for former U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, first as regional manager of Northeast Pennsylvania and finally as director of Eastern Pennsylvania. He additionally worked with the Northeastern Pennsylvania Alliance, a regional community and economic development agency. He has a degree in public administration from Marywood University, lives in Lackawanna County and is married with two children.

• Derek Rockey, deputy district director — Born and raised in Mechanicsburg, Derek helped lead Congressman-elect Bresnahan to victory as his campaign manager. He has multiple years of political campaign experience, including the gubernatorial race for Bill McSwain and the U.S. Senate race for Dr. Mehmet Oz. Derek lives in Luzerne County and has a political science degree from Liberty University.

Congressman-elect Bresnahan’s district office will be headquartered in Luzerne County and will have multiple offices throughout the congressional district.

