Luzerne County Manager Romilda Crocamo announced several 2025 initiatives in a Thursday email to county council, including virtual tours of the historic courthouse in Wilkes-Barre and cultural partnerships with the Luzerne County Historical Society and Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic.

The other plans: a county website upgrade, continuation of town hall meetings in communities throughout the county, improved infrastructure planning and preparation for the county’s 240th anniversary in 2026.

Crocamo said these projects are in addition to ones already in the works that she updates in monthly division head reports and at council meetings.

“Our commitment to enhancing the quality of life for our residents and fostering a vibrant community remains our top priority,” the email said.

A synopsis of the plans:

• The website upgrade is intended to improve public access to resources and information, she said.

The county’s last website redesign was launched in 2017 through an agreement with Kansas-based CivicPlus.

As part of the upcoming website upgrade, the county will offer virtual tours of the courthouse with a guide, she said. The county had previously posted multi-view photographs and printed descriptions, but Crocamo said this will simulate a live tour of a historic structure.

“This initiative aims to educate our residents about the historical significance of our courthouse while making it accessible to those who may not be able to visit in person,” her email said.

• The historical society/philharmonic partnerships will use the courthouse and its south lawn for celebrations of the arts and to “enrich our community’s cultural landscape,” she said, promising further details as talks progress.

• The Pennsylvania General Assembly created the county in September 1786, naming it in honor of Chevalier de la Luzerne, a French minister to the United States, according to the county website.

“This milestone is a wonderful opportunity for us to reflect on our rich history and showcase the progress we have made as a community,” she said.

• Crocamo started holding periodic town hall meetings last year and said they will resume in 2025, with the first planned in Pittston, Bear Creek, White Haven and Salem Township.

“These meetings will provide valuable opportunities for residents to engage with administration staff, voice their concerns and contribute to local decision-making,” she wrote.

• Regarding infrastructure improvements, Crocamo said the administration will have a “particular focus on bundling bridge repairs and maintenance.” Targeting infrastructure repairs and maintenance within zones, when possible, may reduce costs and be more comprehensive, she said.

“I am excited about the potential these initiatives hold for our residents and our county as a whole. Together, we can make meaningful strides toward a brighter future for Luzerne County,” she wrote.

