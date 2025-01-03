🔊 Listen to this

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding led Pennsylvania media on a tour of must-see exhibits, special guests, new events, and food to be featured during the 2025 PA Farm Show.

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Farm Show draws scores of visitors to our capital city every January for a powerful encounter with the products and people who make Pennsylvania agriculture great.

The largest indoor agricultural expo in the nation, Farm Show features nearly 4,000 animals, 12,052 entries, and 3,000 competitors, from every corner of Pennsylvania.

With nearly 275 commercial exhibits and hundreds of educational and entertaining events, the 2025 show celebrates how agriculture is Powering Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania’s State Fair showcases top competitors from 108 county and local fairs, and the diversity and quality of Pennsylvania’s agriculture industry, the innovative people who make it thrive, and the faces of our proud past and promising future.

The show offers visitors a peek into the industry that supports 593,000 Pennsylvania jobs and contributes $132.5 billion to Pennsylvania’s economy every year.

The 2025 Pennsylvania Farm Show runs from Saturday, Jan. 4, through Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center in Harrisburg. Admission is free. Parking is $15 per vehicle.

Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding this week led Pennsylvania media on a tour of must-see exhibits, special guests, new events and food to be featured during the 2025 PA Farm Show. The 2025 Farm Show theme, Powering Pennsylvania, celebrates the best of Pennsylvania agriculture and the people who power our daily lives, communities and economy.

“The importance of the Pennsylvania Farm Show goes far beyond being the nation’s only mid-winter State Fair,” Secretary Redding said. “It is an opportunity to celebrate the New Year with the people of Pennsylvania agriculture whose products enhance our quality of life every day and sustain our environment and our communities year-round. It is a chance to learn about the agricultural legacy that has made Pennsylvania a national leader, and the innovative people and cutting-edge technologies powering Pennsylvania’s future.”

1,000-pound butter sculpture

‘From Moo to Marvel: Dairy Cows Power Pennsylvania’ is hosted by American Dairy Association Northeast.

A fan-favorite at the PA Farm Show since 1991, this year’s butter sculpture depicts a dairy cow alongside a methane digester — a powerful renewable energy system — set against a Pennsylvania farm and cityscape backdrop.

Jim Victor and Marie Pelton, of Conshohocken, sculpted the piece from 1,000 pounds butter donated by Land O’ Lakes in Carlisle.

Post-Farm Show, the butter will be recycled into renewable energy in the methane digester at Reinford Farm in Juniata County.