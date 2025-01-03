🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — As part of its continued effort to protect roadways across the Commonwealth, the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) this week released its crash and enforcement report for the 2025 New Year’s travel period.

From Dec. 31, to January 2, PSP investigated 425 crashes, resulting in one death and 68 injuries. Impaired driving was a factor in 31 of these crashes.

During the three-day period, troopers arrested 254 people for driving under the influence and issued the following citations:

• 2,727 for speeding.

• 383 for failing to wear a seat belt.

• 50 for not securing children in safety seats.

These statistics cover only those incidents investigated by the state police and do not include incidents to which other law enforcement agencies responded.

This report reflects PSP’s dedication to ensuring Pennsylvania roads are safe all year round, especially during high-volume travel times like the New Year’s holiday.

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit — psp.pa.gov.

State Police announce quarterly firearms purchase denial investigations

The Pennsylvania State Police this week announced the number of firearms purchase denials and subsequent investigations for the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Pennsylvania Instant Check System (PICS) is used by county sheriffs, chiefs of police of first-class cities, and licensed firearms dealers to determine an individual’s legal ability to acquire a license to carry firearms or obtain a firearm through a purchase or transfer.

When an individual attempts to provide false information on a state and/or federal form, an investigation is initiated, and an investigation referral is sent to the corresponding law enforcement agency.

According to Pennsylvania law, a person commits a felony of the third degree if they make a false statement on any federal or state agency form or willfully present false identification that is likely to deceive the seller, licensed dealer, or licensed manufacturer. During the PICS process, some individuals are identified as having an active warrant for their arrest as well.

For the fourth quarter, the following investigations were initiated by the PSP Firearms Division and referred to PSP Troops, municipal police departments, and the ATF for further investigation and possible prosecution.

For more information on PICS and carrying firearms in Pennsylvania, visit — psp.pa.gov.

Rep. Watro offers free assistance to area veterans in Hazleton

Rep. Dane Watro, R-Hazleton, reminds veterans living in the 116th Legislative District that he hosts outreach days at his Hazleton office every month.

The free sessions are by appointment only.

“I am pleased to be able to provide this assistance program through the American Legion to my fellow veterans and their family members,” said Watro. “They are encouraged to take advantage of this free service that can connect them with the benefits to which they are entitled or answer any questions they may have regarding veterans assistance programs.”

The veterans outreach program is available on the second Tuesday of each month and on the fourth Wednesday every other month.

On those days, American Legion Department Service Officer William McGovern will be available to meet with veterans or their dependents. Veterans do not need to be an American Legion member to take part in the program.

Veterans interested in scheduling an appointment should call — 570-453-1344.

Watro’s office is located at 145 E. Broad St., Suite 1, in downtown Hazleton.

The department service officer can provide help with the following issues:

— Compensation and pension claims.

— Enrollment in the VA health care system.

— Military personnel and medical records.

— Education benefits.

— Burial and survivor benefits.

— State benefits.

PA Turnpike ready to flip the switch to Open Road Tolling

This weekend, the Pennsylvania Turnpike (PA Turnpike) brings the future of toll collection worldwide to the Commonwealth with its conversion to Open Road Tolling (ORT).

The switch to ORT east of Reading and on the Northeast Extension will become active on Sunday, Jan. 5, at 12:01 a.m., along with a new statewide toll schedule that moves the PA Turnpike to a consistent per-mile rate and moves away from weight-based classification to Axle and Height under Automated Vehicle Classification (AVC).

Gantry construction in the western section is currently underway ahead of the January 2027 western launch.

“The launch of Open Road Tolling is perhaps the most significant change since the Pennsylvania Turnpike opened in 1940 as ‘America’s First Superhighway’ and continues our legacy as a national leader in transportation,” said Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Secretary and PA Turnpike Commission Chair Mike Carroll. “The future is now as we bring a safer and more efficient way for motorists to commute, safely transport freight and explore “The Great American Getaway” that is our Commonwealth.”

In an ORT system, tolls are charged electronically as customers drive at highway speeds without slowing down or stopping beneath overhead structures — called gantries — located between interchanges. Equipment on the gantry and in the roadway processes E-ZPass or Toll By Plate transactions. ORT eliminates the confusion and lane switching associated with traditional, stop-and-go tolling. Removal of toll booths eliminates obstacles, increases sight lines for customers and ultimately reduces stress and distractions when entering and exiting the system.

ORT allows for the addition of new access points at a significantly lower cost, paving the way for increased economic development and greater access to communities along the PA Turnpike. This helps promote and support tourism and recreation. New access and increased convenience mean freight will move more efficiently and enable the expansion of economic development to more communities.

“For the past 15-years our team has been working tirelessly to make ORT a reality to further meet customers’ expectations for safe, convenient, and seamless travel,” said PA Turnpike CEO Mark Compton “We strive to provide ‘best in class’ service to those who choose to travel the PA Turnpike, and ORT reiterates our commitment to meeting customer expectations for safe, seamless and nonstop travel.”

Before Sunday’s launch, the PA Turnpike is encouraging customers to take the following steps to support a seamless transition:

— E-ZPass customers should properly mount their transponder at all times.

— Pre-registered Toll by Plate customers or E-ZPass customers should keep their vehicles, license plates and credit card information up-to-date on their accounts.

— Open an E-ZPass account to save 50% on your tolls and take advantage of the most cost-effective way to travel on the PA Turnpike.

Customers may notice their bill will look different after the launch of ORT, as invoices will show each gantry a customer passes under during their trip.

The PA Turnpike will have invested a little more than $600 million over nearly two decades into the planning, design, civil infrastructure and new tolling system construction and demolition associated with ORT. This investment is expected to save the Commission at least $25 million per year in future maintenance and operating costs once the conversion program is complete.

