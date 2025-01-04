Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins host Special Olympics night

The Special Olympic’s torch was lit by Trooper Briana Hollenbeck, far left, and held by Bill Evans Trooper. Joining them on the ice are, from left: Berennen Fletcher, Norah Carey, Collin Ball, Major Norman Cramer, Trooper Bob Urban and Penguins mascot Tux.

Landon Dudirka, 8, of Pittston, pushed the button to dunk his father, Trooper Craig Dudirka from Troop R Dunmore, on Friday in front of the Mohegan Sun Arena before the Penguins Ice Hockey game.

The 2025 Special Olympics Night with the Penguins was held Friday evening at the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza. Brave Pennsylvania State Police troopers kicked off the evening with a splash outside the arena, volunteering in a dunk tank to raise money for the cause. Then, instead of a puck drop, the game began with the lighting of the Special Olympics torch, and athletes were highlighted during the game.

All the funds raised go to provide free sports, health and leadership programming to the Special Olympics athletes — including athletes in the Northeast region which serves the Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming Counties.

Next up on the local Special Olympics fundraising agenda is the 2025 Northeast Polar Plunge, set for noon Saturday, Jan 25 at Montage Mountain. To learn more, visit specialolympicspa.org.