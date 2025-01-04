🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE – Luzerne County Head Start is reminding former students to apply for its merit-based, competitive scholarship program by 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24.

Now in its 39th year, the LCHS Alumni Scholarship Program – funded by businesses, organizations and individuals in the community – honors the achievements of former Head Start students set to graduate from high school and continue their education. In May, LCHS awarded $22,000 in scholarships to 16 seniors from seven school districts in Luzerne and Wyoming counties, bringing the total to $355,450 since the program’s inception.

The scholarship program is open to Head Start alumni who are graduating from high school in June 2025 and planning to attend a college/university or vocational/technical school.

To download the application, go to lcheadstart.org. Applications should be filled out and emailed to lchsscholarship@hsweb.org or mailed to Luzerne County Head Start, Inc., 23 Beekman St.,Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702, Attn: Brooke Williams.

The LCHS Scholarship Committee chooses recipients based on academic performance, personal achievements, leadership, motivation and school and community involvement. Scholarships will be awarded during the LCHS 60th Anniversary Luncheon on May 19. LCHS is also seeking new scholarship sponsors for this year’s program.

For information about sponsoring or applying for a scholarship, call 570-829-6231 ext. 356 or email brookew@hsweb.org.