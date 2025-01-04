🔊 Listen to this

The O’Donnell Law Firm, the Luzerne County/WB NAACP branch 2306, the Wilkes-Barre Health Department and the Jewish Community Center will once again partner to conduct Blankets & Broth on Jan. 20. The event will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Friedman Jewish Community Center, 613 S.J. Strauss Lane, in Kingston.

“Blankets & Broth” is held in conjunction with the observance of the Martin Luther King Day of service held throughout the Commonwealth and the state. On site at the JCC, fringe blankets are weaved by volunteers and will be donated to Ruth’s Place, The Salvation Army Kirby Family House as well as the Keystone Mission. Additionally cans of soup or broth will be collected for the Jewish Community Center food pantry. Sarah’s Table.

Volunteers are needed for the half day of service. Registration for participants on that day can be made at the following places: info@naacp2306.org, the Jewish Community Center at 570 824-4646, and the Wilkes-Barre Health Department at 570 208-4287.