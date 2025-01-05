🔊 Listen to this

Although bedridden all of his 54 years, James Anzalone had a sense of humor.

Bill Anzalone and his wife, Tina, often visited Bill’s older brother, James, who was injured at childbirth, resulting in hydrocephalus, also commonly known as ‘water on the brain.’

SHAVERTOWN — Growing up in Greater Pittston, Atty. William (Bill) Anzalone’s life was highlighted by his extreme grit, determination and athletic ability on a football field at Wyoming Area and through college.

He later carried those same attributes into his law career, becoming one of the top trial attorneys receiving honors on the state and national level as a managing partner of Anzalone & Doyle Trial Lawyers.

While growing up, many people knew of Bill’s talents on the field, but were unaware he had been raised side-by-side with an older brother, James, who was born with hydrocephalus as a result of being injured at the time of birth. This injury confined James to a bedridden life — one that was only predicted to last four years.

Because of the love and devotion by Anzalone’s parents, Angelo and Rosarii, and sisters, Patricia and Mary Grace, James lived a remarkable 54 years.

Bill labeled his brother a miracle, writing book titled, “The Miracle of James.”

“The book is about how my mom and dad dedicated their lives to caring for a totally bedridden, 100% life-dependent child,” Anzalone said. “Instead of him living three or four years in a facility, he ended up living 54 years while living at home.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, “Hydrocephalus (water on the brain) is the buildup of fluid in cavities called ventricles deep within the brain. The excess fluid increases the size of the ventricles and puts pressure on the brain.

“Cerebrospinal fluid usually flows through the ventricles and bathes the brain and spinal column, but the pressure of too much cerebrospinal fluid can damage brain tissues and cause a range of symptoms related to brain function.”

From childbirth in 1947, James cried constantly and had many seizures until the day Bill was born and brought home from the hospital four years later.

“James was approaching his fourth birthday when I was born,” Anzalone explained. “When he saw me, he never cried again, a day in his life, he never had a seizure, a day in his life, which in itself was a miracle.”

The Anzalone family had strong religious convictions. Bill’s Uncle, Sam Anzalone, was a Catholic priest, and the family resided next door to the defunct St. Rocco’s Church, Pittston.

“Life on High St., Pittston, back in the late ’40s and ’50s next to the Catholic church with my uncle being a priest and the influence of the church, priests were at our house every day,” Anzalone recalled. “Nuns were at my house every day, and people just praying for my brother every day as he laid flat on his back being spoon-fed, diaper changed three times a day, he had little to no movement.”

Never being able to walk or feed himself, James defied all odds for a person constantly lying on his back never developing bedsores or aspirating or even developing a common cold, fever, or sickness.

“The reason why I called this book ‘The Miracle of James’ not only did he defy all these odds, but every time someone would come to my house to spend time with my brother and held him or even touched his hand, they really left with a feeling of contentment, of peacefulness. If anyone met James, they felt hope.”

James passed away in 2001.

Bill and his wife, Tina (Medico), feel James changed their lives for the better. Being affected by James, the couple feels great sympathy and empathy towards any child they came across with special needs.

“When your path comes across a special needs child, most people think about that child, but do you ever think about the families that spend 24/7 with them,” Anzalone asks. “There are parents, brothers and sister taking care of that child. Growing up, I was playing sports, dating girls, and having the time of my life, but nobody really knew when at home I was changing my brother’s diapers, or spoon-feeding him or watching hour after hour of TV with him while we laid on the floor.”

The 200-page book is dedicated to the Anzalone’s parents, Angelo and Rosarii, for devoting their love and lives to James that provided him comfort and 54 years of life.

Anzalone said he is not profiting from the sale of the book; Net proceeds will go towards charities.

To purchase the book, visit https://tinyurl.com/56jzhdjb.

Anzalone and is wife are the parents of three children: Bill Jr., a practicing forensic psychologist; and Jamie and Alana, who practice law side-by-side with their father at Anzalone & Doyle Trial Lawyers.