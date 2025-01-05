🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs (DDAP) announced a joint initiative this week with Carlow and Waynesburg universities to address the shortage of qualified addiction professionals within Pennsylvania’s behavioral health workforce.

Funded by DDAP, this pilot program will focus on the recruitment and retention of behavioral health professionals by providing financial assistance for participating students’ educational expenses.

At its core, this initiative is designed to strengthen the SUD workforce pipeline by financially supporting master’s-level students at Carlow and Waynesburg universities.

Through the DDAP funding, both universities will offer tuition assistance, a stipend during the students’ practicum/internship with a community-based treatment provider, and additional SUD-related training offered by DDAP for students who qualify under each universities’ respective programs.

“By partnering with higher education institutions that specialize in behavioral health care, we can address the critical workforce needs in the SUD treatment field,” said DDAP secretary Dr. Latika Davis-Jones. “The Shapiro Administration is supporting master’s level students and helping them graduate with qualifications needed to enter the field immediately, making meaningful strides toward rebuilding and strengthening Pennsylvania’s SUD workforce.”

As a result of participating in this pilot program, upon graduating with a master’s degree, these students will meet the qualification for the position of a counselor in the Commonwealth — allowing them to immediately enter the SUD treatment field.

An additional requirement of this initiative is a three-year service commitment to working in the SUD field in Pennsylvania following graduation.

Rep. Meuser co-sponsors legislation to make Republican tax cuts permanent

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, this week co-sponsored the TCJA Permanency Act — legislation aimed at making permanent successful tax cuts for individuals and small businesses introduced under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) of 2017.

Without Congressional action, Meuser said 23 key provisions of the TCJA are set to expire after 2025, threatening the economic gains achieved since its passage.

Signed into law by President Donald Trump, the TCJA delivered historic tax relief to middle-class families and small businesses. In the two years following its enactment, nearly 5 million jobs were created, unemployment fell to a 50-year low of 3.5%, and wage growth reached its fastest pace in a decade.

The TCJA Permanency Act seeks to extend and restore critical provisions such as 100% bonus depreciation, immediate expensing of research and development (R&D) costs, and full interest deductibility — measures that have driven economic expansion, innovation, and job creation across the country.

Through committee hearings, he’s convened in Washington and direct conversations with constituents in his district, Rep. Meuser has heard how these policies have transformed local businesses and communities.

Small business owners have credited 100% bonus depreciation with enabling them to hire additional employees, while immediate R&D expensing has empowered them to take risks and invest in long-term growth.

“American families and small businesses are the backbone of our economy,” Meuser said. “The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act demonstrated that lower taxes and pro-growth policies drive prosperity for all Americans. Letting these provisions expire would lead to higher taxes, fewer jobs, and slower economic growth. I urge my colleagues to support this critical legislation, which will provide businesses with the incentives to invest in new technologies, expand operations, and boost the employment rate while delivering essential tax relief to families.”

The TCJA Permanency Act has been referred to the House Ways and Means Committee for further consideration.

Department of Corrections adopts recommendations from PA Citizen Law Enforcement Advisory and Review Commission

The Pennsylvania Citizen Law Enforcement Advisory and Review (CLEAR) Commission this week announced the ratification of its first Commonwealth law enforcement reports and recommendations — along with the Department of Corrections (DOC) decision to implement the CLEAR Commission’s recommendations following months of close collaboration between DOC and the Commission.

As a result of the CLEAR Commission’s work, DOC will develop an Internal Affairs/Investigation policy for Parole Field Services in order to increase accountability for parole services.

Gov. Josh Shapiro established the CLEAR Commission to support public safety and ensure accountability for state law enforcement agencies who work hard to serve Pennsylvanians every day.

“This Commission has worked tirelessly to review complex investigations and develop thoughtful, thorough reports that will help guide meaningful change,” said Commission Chair Christa Caceres. “I am grateful for this Commission’s partnership with Commonwealth Law Enforcement agencies, especially the Department of Corrections (DOC), which has already taken steps to implement the recommendations produced through the Bias-Based Policing Committee.”

This year, the CLEAR Commission established a Bias-Based Policing Review Committee to review all investigations of racial or ethnic discrimination and other bias-based policing or external complaints of bias or discrimination during interactions with covered agencies’ law enforcement officers.

At its most recent meeting, the full Commission ratified the work of the Committee and recommended that the Department of Corrections (DOC) develop an Internal Affairs/Investigation policy for Parole Field Services. DOC is working on implementing the Commission’s recommendations.

“As a leader in the field of corrections, the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections is committed to transparency and continuous improvement,” said DOC secretary Dr. Laurel R. Harry. “We appreciate the Commission’s work and welcome feedback from the communities we serve as we review and update policies and processes that guide our Department.”

