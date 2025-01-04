🔊 Listen to this

Avian influenza (AI) is suspected to have caused the deaths of about 200 snow geese found this week in the greater Allentown area.

Dead birds were recovered from two sites — one in Lower Nazareth Township in Northampton County and another in Upper Macungie Township in Lehigh County.

Preliminary in-state testing indicated the presence of highly pathogenic AI (HPAI).

While results are yet to be confirmed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) at their National Veterinary Services Laboratories, HPAI is presumed to be the cause of these mortality events. The situation is ongoing as sick wild birds were also observed at both locations.

Those encountering other sick or dead wild birds can report them to the Pennsylvania Game Commission by calling 1-833-PGC-WILD (1-833-742-9453) or by emailing pgc-wildlifehealth@pa.gov, or by using the online Wildlife Health Survey tool.

Any sick or dead domestic birds should be reported to Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture at 717-772-2852. If you have had contact with sick or dead birds and are not feeling well, contact your primary care physician or the Pennsylvania Department of Health at 877-724-3258.

Since the beginning of the U.S. outbreak in January 2022, HPAI has impacted wild and domestic birds in every state.

Wild waterfowl and shorebirds are considered natural reservoirs for avian influenza viruses. While infected birds may shed the virus in their feces and saliva despite appearing healthy, HPAI can lead to sickness or death in raptors (hawks, eagles), avian scavengers (crows, gulls, ravens), other waterfowl species (ducks, geese), and wild poultry (turkey, grouse).

Clinical signs of infection in wild birds are often non-specific, but may include neurologic dysfunction such as circling, head tilting, and difficulty flying.

HPAI is particularly contagious and lethal to domestic poultry. HPAI does not appear to have significantly impacted wild bird populations — however, it does have the potential to significantly affect the commercial poultry industry and international trade.

The Game Commission continues to work with the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, the USDA, the Wildlife Futures Program at the University of Pennsylvania School of Veterinary Medicine, and the Pennsylvania Animal Diagnostic Laboratory System to monitor for HPAI in wild and domestic bird populations throughout the Commonwealth. Any additional HPAI detections will be reported by the USDA on its website.

While HPAI can potentially infect humans, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has declared that the current HPAI outbreak is primarily an animal health issue that poses low risk to the health of the general public. Common sense practices will help reduce the risk that you or other humans/animals under your care get sick from wildlife.

Always observe wildlife from a safe distance. Avoid contacting surfaces that may be contaminated with feces from wild or domestic birds. Do not handle wildlife unless you are hunting, trapping, or otherwise authorized to do so.

Waterfowl hunters are encouraged to continue participating in the remaining season, but should take precautions while handling and dressing birds. These include wearing nitrile gloves, protective eye wear, and a mask. More information about Avian Influenza is available through the Game Commission’s website.

Statement of Delaware Riverkeeper Network on the U.S. Department of Energy Analysis of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Exports

“No LNG Exports, including from Delaware River Watershed Ports!”

Delaware Riverkeeper Network expresses the strongest support for the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) findings that authorizations by the agency for projects to export liquefied natural gas (LNG) must be fully and accurately analyzed so that all of the true costs are correctly calculated and diligently applied to its decisions regarding proposed facilities.

The DOE report makes it clear that continuing to approve LNG export projects will undermine critical climate goals, harm public health and the environment, and bring economic hardship and insecurity to consumers.

The Biden Administration began the process to re-evaluate the environmental, economic, and public health impacts of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports in January of 2024, when new authorizations were paused.

The findings of the assessment are used to shape the decision by DOE if a project is in the public interest, a determination required by DOE for individual applications for LNG export.

The updated decision-making guidance requires that the analysis of costs must include a comprehensive analysis of each application that exposes the community and public health, economic, and environmental impacts of each LNG export proposal. Not adding new harms to overburdened communities is emphasized in the assessment process.

Tracy Carluccio, Deputy Director, Delaware Riverkeeper Network, said:

“It is critically important that the DOE sticks to the new guidelines going forward. The required thorough analysis should lead to the rejection of all pending LNG export permits, including projects proposed here in the Delaware River Watershed ports. Our communities and the urgent need to address the climate crisis demand this action.”

In a statement accompanying the report’s release, DOE Secretary Jennifer Granholm said the continued growth of gas exports “would quickly outpace global demand” and the quantities already approved equate to “roughly half of the U.S.’s total current natural gas production today.”

This is increasing the price of natural gas domestically in all sectors — homes, businesses, manufacturing, and electricity production — benefiting companies capitalizing on the exports at the expense of economics here at home. And Secretary Granholm pointed out that it’s even worse for environmental justice communities that also are being saddled with LNG pollution that is harming public health, shortening lives.

Secretary Granholm stated:

“Our hope is that we can now assess the future of natural gas exports based on the facts and ensure authorizations are reviewed in a manner that truly advances the public interest of all the American people.”

Delaware Riverkeeper Network will be engaging the public to submit supportive comments into DOE’s public record over the next 60 days, drawing from people who live in all four watershed states – Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and New York.