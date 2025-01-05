🔊 Listen to this

It’s time to show us your best!

The Times Leader’s Best of the Best 2025 nominations will be open to the public on Tuesday, Jan. 7, allowing readers to celebrate excellence among local businesses and organizations as part of this longstanding tradition.

As in recent years, Times Leader Media Group is providing a variety of platforms for potential nominees to spread the word and engage voters. The area’s original readers’ choice awards program, now in its 12th year, spotlights the region’s finest across a range of categories annually.

“Each year, we search for innovative ways to help our businesses encourage votes, including a dedicated toolkit to help promote the initiative both online and at their locations,” said Diane McGee, Times Leader Media Group advertising director. “This program highlights our local business owners and gives them the recognition they truly deserve.”

HOW IT WORKS

Nomination: Readers will have an opportunity to nominate their favorites in every category. Nominations open Tuesday, Jan. 7, at timesleader.com/bestofthebest. You can type in that link or go right to our homepage on the top menu bar to click into the contest. The nomination period closes Jan. 24. We have 14 categories and over 250 sub-categories in which you can vote for your favorite local businesses. Remember, this is a local business contest, so national chain properties will not be included. You can vote one time per subcategory, per email address.

Voting: The top nominees move onto the voting round where readers can then vote from the favorite top five. Voting is open Feb. 11-28.

Winners: The winners will be announced in our special edition on March 29-30. We celebrate our Platinum (winners of five years or more), Gold and Silver winners. This just shows how important the nomination phase is to your business.

The more nominations you have, the better chance that you will have to be a finalist in the voting round. This is the readers’ choice best practice, and it allows more businesses to have an opportunity to be voted Best of the Best.

The program enables Times Leader Media Group to highlight and celebrate as many local businesses as possible, bringing valuable recognition from the community and putting businesses in the spotlight. Over the years, that spotlight has brought positive accolades to many proud winners in our region, often for several years running.

“We frequently hear from winners about the positive feedback they receive from customers coming in the door, and increasingly on social media,” McGee said. “It’s a powerful demonstration of how much respect the program has built up over the years, and how the awards leave an impression on readers — which can only help boost business.”

And, McGee added that these awards can also serve as a key component of a successful advertising campaign for the winners.