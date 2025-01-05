🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick this week was sworn into the 119th Congress with his wife Dina and their daughters at his side.

Escorted through the Senate chamber by Vice President-elect and current Sen. JD Vance and with his parents looking on from the Senate gallery, the Bloomsburg native was administered the Oath of Office with his hand on his family’s bible.

“I’d like to thank the people of Pennsylvania for giving me the opportunity to lead,” McCormick said. “There is no higher honor than to serve my friends and neighbors as a United States Senator, and I plan to shake up Washington to deliver results on behalf of every Pennsylvanian.”

McCormick said he will hit the ground running. Working with strong committee assignments including Banking, Energy and Natural Resources, Foreign Relations, Aging, and the Joint Economic Committee, McCormick said he will begin delivering on his campaign promises for all Pennsylvanians and working with President Donald Trump to implement his change agenda.

McCormick said his top priorities include securing the border, unleashing Pennsylvania’s energy potential, eliminating the scourge of fentanyl, lowering the cost of living, restoring American strength, and shaking up Washington.

Sen. McCormick’s official social media accounts are now live across social media platforms — Instagram: SenMcCormickPA; X: SenMcCormickPA; Facebook: Senator Dave McCormick; LinkedIn: Senator Dave McCormick; and YouTube: SenMcCormickPA.

McCormick said he is looking forward to using his unique leadership experiences over the last four decades to deliver results for the Keystone State. He said he isn’t afraid to stand up to both parties to do what’s right, and he’ll do whatever it takes to fix our broken economy and restore the American Dream for current and future generations of Pennsylvanians.

U.S. Rep. Meuser sworn into 119th Congress

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas, issued the following statement after being sworn into the 119th Congress this week:

“I am grateful to the people of Pennsylvania’s 9th District for once again allowing me to serve as their representative in Washington — it’s a responsibility I do not take lightly.

“In the 119th Congress, I will work tirelessly to advance the agenda that the American people voted for — President Trump’s America First Agenda. Together, with President Trump in the White House and unified Republican control in Congress, we will secure our border, grow our economy, promote energy dominance, protect our national security, and restore peace through strength.

“My priority will remain advocating for commonsense solutions that benefit all Pennsylvanians, Americans, and our nation. I also look forward to partnering with President Trump and his DOGE Team to tackle waste, fraud, and inefficiencies in the federal bureaucracy to ensure our government is best serving the American people. The electorate gave us a mandate, and it is our duty to deliver results and correct the course of our nation.

“When I first took office, I promised to deliver the best constituent services in Congress, and I am confident I’ve upheld that pledge. In the 119th Congress, my team and I will remain committed to providing top-tier services to the residents of our region to make certain their needs are met effectively and in a timely manner.”

Rep. Meuser was first elected in 2018, and the 119th Congress marks his fourth term in the United States House of Representatives.

Rep. Bresnahan sworn in; names senior staff

U.S. Rep.-elect Rob Bresnahan has announced his senior staff for his Washington, D.C., and district offices.

Bresnahan, R-Dallas Township, was recently elected to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District, and he was sworn in to serve his first term as a Member of the 119th Congress in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“I am thrilled to have an excellent team behind me as we begin our work on behalf of the people of Northeastern Pennsylvania,” Bresnahan said. “We are ready to hit the ground running, and this team will ensure we can bring positive change and deliver results for NEPA.”

Washington D.C. Office

• Pierce Frauenheim, chief of staff.

• Dan Horning, legislative director.

• Hannah Pope, communications director.

• Edie Doman, director of operations.

District Office

• Brian Langan, district director.

• Derek Rockey, deputy district director.

Rep. Bresnahan’s district office will be headquartered in Luzerne County and he will have multiple offices throughout the congressional district. Locations have not yet been finalized.

Prepare now for winter storms — PUC shares #UtilitySafety tips

With Pennsylvania bracing for the first significant winter storm of 2025 — bringing a mix of snow, ice, high winds, and unseasonably cold temperatures — the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) this week reminded residents to prepare for potential storm-related power outages and take steps to stay safe during severe weather.

The PUC also urges caution when traveling near utility crews working to restore service. Give crews plenty of room to work safely and slow down in work areas to protect both workers and the public.

“Winter storms can be challenging, but a little preparation goes a long way,” said PUC Chairman Stephen M. DeFrank. “Planning ahead helps protect your family and your home, and it supports the hardworking crews and first responders working to keep us safe and restore utility service during harsh conditions.”

Winter #UtilitySafety tips

The PUC offers these important tips for staying safe and prepared:

Plan Ahead: Have flashlights, batteries, bottled water, non-perishable food, and any necessary medications ready.

Charge Up: Fully charge cell phones and other electronic devices in advance.

Stay Informed: Monitor weather forecasts and utility updates through social media and your local news outlets.

Report Issues: Report outages or downed power lines directly to your utility company. Avoid approaching or touching any downed lines.

Be Safe with Generators: Use generators only outdoors, away from windows and doors, and never in enclosed spaces to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

What Utilities Are Doing

Utilities across the state are already activating their storm response plans, which include:

— Pre-positioning crews and equipment to respond quickly to outages.

— Enhancing communication with emergency management teams.

— Coordinating closely with the PUC, the Governor’s Office, and other state agencies.

— During storm emergencies, the PUC monitors utility operations closely to ensure a swift and coordinated response to restore service.

For additional resources and updates, visit the PUC website or follow the Commission on social media.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.