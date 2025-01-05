🔊 Listen to this

Police are looking for two suspects who they say invaded a home in Jenkins Township on Jan. 2 and held a resident at gunpoint.

According to our news gathering partners at Eyewitness News (WBRE/WYOU), the incident occurred at around 6 p.m at a home in Susquehanna Estates.

Security footage obtained by the news station showed two unidentified individuals wearing heavy jackets and face masks standing outside of the home.

The person in front was holding what appears to be a Christmas tree and another unknown object in their hand.

According to the footage, when the resident came outside, the first individual asked them if “There is a Joann home,” to which the resident replied, “I’m sorry this is the wrong house.”

The video then shows the victim turning around to go back inside. Seconds later, the first individual follows them and then forces their way inside the home.

The second suspect proceeds to stand outside before eventually entering as the victim cries for help, the video footage showed.

According to Eyewitness News, the Jenkins Township Police said the victim was then held at gunpoint before she was pushed into the bathroom.

Police said that when the victim heard the two individuals go into the upstairs of the home, she ran outside and went to a neighbors’ home in the development, asked for help and called the police, the news station reported.

Jenkins Township Police arrived on scene within minutes, but the two suspects could be seen escaping before they got there.

An eyewitness spotted the pair walking around the neighborhood before showing up at the victim’s home.

The victim was unharmed and a police investigation is underway, Eyewitness News said.

Police are requesting anyone with information to contact the Jenkins Township Police Department at 570-654-1281.