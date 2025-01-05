🔊 Listen to this

PLYMOUTH — Five people have been displaced following a fire Sunday evening that heavily damaged the second story of a home in the borough.

Plymouth Elm Hill Hose Company 3 Fire Chief Brian Oppelt said they were dispatched for a reported structure fire at 4 p.m. and arrived on scene to find a working fire in the rear of 115 Nottingham Street, with heavy smoke coming from the second floor.

Five people were in the home at the time of the fire, including one adult and four children, but everyone made it out safely and no injuries were reported.

The blaze was contained to one room, which suffered heavy fire damage.

Additionally, the whole second floor sustained smoke damage and the first floor sustained water damage, the fire chief said.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

In addition to Plymouth Borough Stations One, Two and Three, Hanover Township also responded to the scene.