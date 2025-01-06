🔊 Listen to this

PLAINS TWP. — A man from Bradford County was arraigned on allegations he kidnapped a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing by her mother last week.

Hunter Michael McCaslin, 26, of Sugar Run, was captured by surveillance cameras with the girl walking through the lobby of the Holiday Inn Express on state Route 315 on Jan. 2, according to court records.

McCaslin had told troopers earlier that day he did not know the whereabouts of the girl, who was reported missing by her mother from a residence in Sullivan County, court records say.

The mother had previously reported an inappropriate relationship between her daughter and the older McCaslin in November.

When the mother reported her daughter missing from a residence in Sullivan County on Jan. 2, troopers spoke with McCaslin who claimed he did not know the teen’s whereabouts.

Troopers used investigative techniques to find the girl in the Plains Township area as McCaslin’s vehicle was located near the Holiday Inn Express later in the day on Jan. 2, court records say.

Court records say troopers learned McCaslin rented a room at the hotel on Jan. 2 and departed the lobby where they were caught by surveillance cameras just after 9 p.m. on Jan. 3.

McCaslin was arraigned Sunday by District Judge Daniel O’Donnell of Butler Township on charges of interference with custody of a child, kidnapping and corruption of minors. He remained jailed Monday at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000 bail.