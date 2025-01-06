🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A female inmate accused of biting the hand of a Luzerne County deputy sheriff was sentenced to up to five years in state prison.

Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas sentenced Brittany Ann Nicole Figas, 32, to one-year and six months to five years in prison for aggravated assault. Figas pled guilty to the charge Nov. 12.

Figas was in custody and shackled when she was taken before Luzerne County Judge Michael T. Vough on a parole violation for criminal trespass on Feb. 6, 2024.

Vough ordered Figas to serve the remainder of her sentenced of 23 months.

Figas became disruptive and began screaming in the courtroom, according to court records.

Two deputy sheriffs struggled to remove Figas from the courtroom as she refused to walk, court records say.

Figas was taken to a smaller courtroom where she bit the hand and kicked the leg of a deputy sheriff, who was treated at an urgent care facility.