WILKES-BARRE — A Kingston man accused by Wilkes-Barre police of driving a vehicle he crashed while under the influence of marijuana was sentenced to time served and immediately parole Monday.

Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas sentenced Jonathon Scott Nekrasz, 33, of East Vaughn Street, to 72 hours to six months in prison for driving under the influence of a controlled substance and one year probation on two counts of endangering the welfare of children.

Nekrasz was given credit for 72 hours of time served and was immediately paroled.

Police charged Nekrasz when he crashed into four vehicles at Coal Street and North Wilkes-Barre Boulevard on Jan. 27, 2024.

Two children were inside Nekrasz’s vehicle when he crashed, according to court records.

When asked to provide his driver’s license, Nekrasz produced a credit card and claimed Blue Cross/Blue Shield was his vehicle insurance carrier, court records say.

A blood test revealed Nekrasz had marijuana in his system.