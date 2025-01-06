🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A man from Mississippi who drove several days to meet who he believed was a 14-year-old girl for sex pled guilty to a solicitation charge and a firearm offense in Luzerne County Court.

Tyler Anthony Quintana, 31, address listed as homeless, was communicating on a social media app with a cooperating witness with the online communications being sexual in nature, according to court records.

The cooperating witness contacted Kingston police when Quintana showed up at a pre-determined location on Dec. 8, 2023, court records say.

Court records say a loaded 9mm handgun was found inside Quintana’s Jeep along with a bag of methamphetamine. The firearm had an altered serial number.

Quintana pled guilty to criminal solicitation to commit statutory sexual assault and possessing a firearm with an altered serial number before Judge Michael T. Vough.

Quintana remains jailed without bail and is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 20.