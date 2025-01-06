🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A volunteer fireman with the Harwood Volunteer Fire Company accused of firing at least two shots at a vehicle pled guilty to an attempted assault offense in Luzerne County Court.

James Anthony Lockwood, 34, of East Hazle Street, Conyngham, was charged by the Pennsylvania State Police at Hazleton for discharging two rounds from a 9mm handgun at a Jeep that was driven by a juvenile with two juvenile passengers on property owned by the fire company on June 15, according to court records.

One round struck the Jeep’s engine compartment, court records say.

Lockwood pled guilty to criminal attempt to commit aggravated assault before Judge Michael T. Vough.

Lockwood is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 20.