Cites Gov. Shapiro’s leadership in education, public safety, and health care

ConsumerAffairs on Monday named Pennsylvania one of the top three states in the United States to raise a family in 2025 — earning high marks for education, public safety, and healthcare.

“Gov. Josh Shapiro’s investments reflect the state’s ongoing efforts to improve its education system — an important factor for parents and guardians seeking a supportive environment for their children,” a news release from the Governor’s Office said.

ConsumerAffairs is a consumer news and advocacy organization founded in 1998. The website includes consumer news, recalls, buyers guides and reviews.

Since he took office two years ago, Gov. Josh Shapiro said he has focused on making Pennsylvania a great place to live, work, and raise a family — and he said the new report directly credits his work to invest in Pennsylvania’s education system as a key reason why the Commonwealth is a great place to raise a family.

“As I travel all across Pennsylvania — no matter if I’m in a rural, urban, or suburban community — people want the same basic things — great schools for their kids and grandkids, safe places to live, good jobs and economic opportunity, and the freedom to chart their own course through life,” said Gov. Shapiro. “We focus everyday on getting commonsense stuff done and I’m proud that Pennsylvania is ranked as one of the best places to raise a family. There’s more work to do, and we’re going to continue bringing people together to get stuff done, deliver more results, and make Pennsylvania the best place to live, work, and raise a family.”

Education

Pennsylvania ranks fifth nationwide for public education standards and boasts the second-highest public high school graduation rate in the country at 96%. The report directly cited Gov. Shapiro’s 2024-2025 bipartisan budget, which included a historic $1.11 billion increase in K-12 public education funding — the largest single-year investment in Pennsylvania’s history — bringing the total investment to over $11 billion.

This funding prioritizes equitable distribution, special education enhancements and a new adequacy formula to ensure every child has access to quality education.

Public Safety

The Commonwealth ranks in the top 10 for public safety, with positive scores in crime statistics, driving safety and climate safety. Last year’s budget allocated $16 million to create four new cadet classes for the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), adding nearly 400 new State Troopers and bringing the total to 800 additional troopers since Gov. Shapiro took office.

The Shapiro Administration also supported the hiring of 700 local police officers through grant funding from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), reinforcing its commitment to safe and secure communities.

Health Care

Pennsylvania ranks 10th for pediatric health care, offering 147 pediatricians per 100,000 children, ensuring the Commonwealth’s children have adequate access to medical care.

Gov. Shapiro’s Administration secured the first-ever state investment to address maternal mortality, signed legislation to improve maternal health data and doubled the state’s funding for maternal mortality prevention in the latest budget.

Additionally, the Governor signed SB 739 to expand telemedicine services to serve more Pennsylvanians and HB 2268, which ensures children who stutter have access to speech therapy without financial barriers.

Affordability

In addition to the three mentioned above, Pennsylvania ranks in the top half of the states for affordability, boosted by the creation of the Employer Child Care Contribution Tax Credit to help businesses support employees’ childcare expenses.

This builds on the expansion of the Child and Dependent Care Enhancement Tax Credit, which was signed into law by Governor Shapiro in 2023, easing financial burdens for families across the state.

A State That Stands Out

ConsumerAffairs highlighted Pennsylvania’s success in providing a safe, nurturing environment for families, making it a top choice for those weighing relocation decisions. Vermont and Maine joined Pennsylvania at the top of the rankings.

The report evaluated all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., across five key categories — affordability, safety, education, pediatric healthcare, and quality of life.

Methodology

To determine the best states in which to raise a family in 2025, ConsumerAffairs compared all 50 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., across five weighted categories worth a total of 100 points:

• Affordability (30 points): The affordability score is based on the annual cost of raising a child in each state, covering expenses like food, rent, child care and tax credits. Data sources included the U.S. Census Bureau, Child Care Aware of America and the National Conference of State Legislatures.

• Safety (20 points): The safety score is based on five metrics: violent crime, property crime, driving safety, public safety and climate safety, using data from ConsumerAffairs’ study on the safest states in America.

• Education (20 points): The education score is based on four categories: K-12 performance, school funding and resources, higher education quality and school safety, using data from ConsumerAffairs’ study on the best states for public education.

• Pediatric health care (20 points): The pediatric health care score considers five metrics: pediatricians per 100,000 people up to age 21, infant mortality rate, percentage of uninsured children, percentage of children who did not receive preventive care and percentage of families struggling with medical bills. Data sources include America’s Health Rankings, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Child and Adolescent Health Measurement Initiative.

• Quality of life (10 points): The quality of life score is based on four metrics: percentage of children in poverty, number of state and national parks per 100,000 people, number of public libraries per 100,000 people and ConsumerAffairs’ analysis of data on cities with the best air quality. Data sources include the Annie E. Casey Foundation, Outside Interactive, the National Association of State Park Directors and the National Center for Education Statistics.

For the full report, visit https://www.consumeraffairs.com/movers/best-states-to-raise-a-family.html.