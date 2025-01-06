🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Shapiro Administration this week announced that it is providing more than $1.6 million in grant funding to help more Pennsylvania parents meet their higher-education goals.

The Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) invites eligible post-secondary institutions to apply for Parent Pathways grants up to $150,000 to support parenting students with tuition assistance, emergency funding, and wrap-around services.

Studies indicate that one in five undergraduate college students is balancing the responsibilities of raising children while pursuing a post-secondary education, and almost half of these students do not earn a degree.

“Balancing the demands of parenthood and higher education is an immense challenge for many students, and the barriers they face sometimes prevent them from reaching their full potential,” said Interim Acting Secretary of Education Angela Fitterer. “By investing in Parent Pathways grants, we are removing some of those obstacles — whether through financial support, childcare resources, or other essential services — to help these parents succeed in their educational journeys. Every student, no matter their circumstances, deserves the opportunity to earn a degree and build a better future for themselves and their families. This initiative reflects our commitment to ensuring that higher education is accessible to all Pennsylvanians.”

Making higher education affordable and accessible for all Pennsylvanians is a key priority of Governor Josh Shapiro’s bold vision for higher education — a plan that reinvests in publicly funded colleges and universities, improves coordination between institutions of higher education, makes college more affordable, helps close workforce shortage gaps by helping more Pennsylvanians earn college credentials, attracts more people to Pennsylvania and keeps them here, and serves as an economic driver for our Commonwealth for generations to come.

This is the Shapiro Administration’s second offering of Parent Pathways grants to Pennsylvania institutions of higher education. In May 2024, PDE announced $1.7 million in grant funding to 12 colleges and universities across the Commonwealth to help fund scholarships and programming for undergraduate students with children.

The Parent Pathways Grant Program offers institutions the opportunity to apply for competitive funding:

• To provide wrap-around services for students, expand childcare facilities, employ parent navigators, offer transportation supports, and/or expand other work supportive of parenting students already being accomplished on campus.

• For scholarships covering tuition, fees, housing, meals, books, childcare, etc.

• For the use of stipends/emergency funding up to a maximum amount as determined by the institution.

Applications are due by 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3.

Rep. Bresnahan sworn into Congress representing Northeastern Pennsylvania

U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan Jr., R-Dallas Township, was officially sworn in as a Member of the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday, Jan. 3, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District.

“I am honored to serve my fellow Northeastern Pennsylvanians as their Member of Congress,” said Rep. Bresnahan. “Being sworn in was a surreal experience, but at the end of the day, this job is not about me, it is about the constituents of Pennsylvania’s 8th District. I am prepared to spend each day working to make the lives of my constituents better, and I look forward to advocating for Northeastern Pennsylvania here in Washington.”

As a new Member of the 119th Congress, Bresnahan was chosen to serve on the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, the House Committee on Agriculture, and the House Committee on Small Business.

Senate Majority Policy Committee to examine reuse of long-vacant state properties

The Senate Majority Policy Committee, chaired by Sen. Dave Argall, R-Pottsville, will kick off its slate of 2025 public hearings and workshops this week, reviewing new uses for three vacant state centers in Hamburg, White Haven, and Polk that have sat unused for many years, costing millions of taxpayer dollars.

The workshop discussion, hosted by Sen. Chris Gebhard (R-48) and Sen. Scott Hutchinson (R-21), will take place on Thursday, Jan. 9, from 2 p.m.-4 p.m. at the Hamburg Strand Theater, 6 South 4th St., Hamburg.

“Spending millions of taxpayer dollars each year maintaining these three long-vacant properties is completely irresponsible,” said Argall. “This waste of taxpayer dollars, this bureaucratic nightmare needs to stop.”

Thursday’s workshop discussion will also include Catherine Califano, Deputy Secretary for Business Operations, Pennsylvania Department of General Services; Eryn Spangler, Legislative Director, Pennsylvania Department of General Services; Susan Williams, President and CEO, Venango Area Chamber of Commerce; Lisa Miller, President, Greater White Haven Chamber of Commerce; Sen. Tracy Pennycuick (R-24); Rep. Jamie Barton (R-124); and other members of the General Assembly.

The hearing will be live-streamed on the Senate Majority Policy Committee’s website.

DEP conducted more than 107,000 inspections, responded to hundreds of emergencies in 2024

Since January 1, 2024, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) conducted more than 107,000 inspections to protect Pennsylvanians’ constitutional right to clean air, pure water, and a healthy and safe environment.

DEP also responded to more than 400 environmental emergencies — like spills from traffic accidents to chemical fires.

DEP inspections include both scheduled and unscheduled on-site visits to permitted facilities, as well as document reviews to verify compliance with environmental laws and regulations.

These inspections — whether on-site or operational — ensure that air emissions stay within air quality standards, drinking water remains safe, and rivers and streams are protected from pollution. They also encourage industry to invest in technologies, training, and practices to comply with regulations and level the playing field for companies that are working in good faith to comply with state rules and promote environmental stewardship.

“DEP works tirelessly to ensure that we are fulfilling our mission of protecting the air, land, and water of Pennsylvania,” said DEP Acting Secretary Jessica Shirley. “We are here to ensure that our natural resources are protected from pollution — and holding polluters accountable — so that companies that play by the rules can continue to flourish here in the Commonwealth. When there is an accident or an emergency that threatens the environment and safety of our residents, DEP staff are there to guide the response.”

Between Jan. 1. and Dec. 15, 2024, DEP conducted 107,284 inspections, identified 35,237 violations, and resolved 32,699 of them, including some from 2023.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.