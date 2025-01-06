🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON — With more than 200 local people impacted by the sudden closure of the Joriki Beverages processing plant, the Northeastern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center is stepping up to assist with its Manufacturing Jobs Board and upcoming trainings.

“NEPIRC will assist the individuals who were unexpectedly left jobless to navigate this challenging time as they transition to their next job,” said Chelsey Coslett-Traver Manager of Marketing & Stakeholder Engagement at NEPIRC. “In addition to our online Manufacturing Jobs Board, we have upcoming training programs being offered at no cost to help individuals strengthen their skills and learn new ones.”

Coslett-Traver said NEPIRC is committed to assisting those who lost their jobs to not only help them thrive as individuals for themselves and their families, but to also help benefit the region.

“Their growth strengthens the local economy and fosters the growth of Northeastern Pennsylvania,” Coslett-Traver said.

Individuals displaced from Joriki Beverages should visit NEPIRC’s Manufacturing Jobs Board at — NEPIRC.com/ManufacturingJobs/.

Coslett-Traver said NEPIRC’s Jobs Board lists close to 100 regional manufacturers that are currently hiring for a myriad of positions. They can also take advantage of NEPIRC’s upcoming no-cost training classes listed below to learn skills that distinguish them from others in the job market.

• Lean vs. Six Sigma Webinar — this one-hour online training takes place on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 10 a.m. Learn about two of the most prominent process improvement methodologies that organizations use across industries.

• Leadership Development Essentials Seminar — this two-hour training, ideal for managers and supervisors, takes place Wednesday, Jan. 29 at 8:30 a.m. at TekRidge Center in Jessup. Attendees will explore topics that include self-awareness, power and authority, risk and failure, and leadership style. Most who attend this seminar go on to participate in NEPIRC’s 8-week Leadership Development Essentials program, which helps individuals become stronger, more impactful leaders.

• Coffee and Coaching Workplace Safety — this two-hour in-person training takes place on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 8:30 a.m. at 646 W. Park St. in Honesdale. Join Brian Matyjevich, NEPIRC’s Authorized OSHA Outreach Trainer, to learn more about current workplace safety trends, risk assessment and avoidance and OSHA updates.

• High-Impact Leadership Seminar — this training is an introduction to NEPIRC’s newest leadership program. Led by Leo Gilroy, NEPIRC’s Director of Leadership and Organizational Development, the training takes place on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 8:30 a.m. at TekRidge Center in Jessup. This interactive session will provide a high-level overview of personality style, psychological safety, high-performance teams, emotional intelligence, innovation by design, project management and strategic mindset.

To learn more or register for any of the trainings listed, visit — www.NEPIRC.com/Training — or email Chelsey Coslett-Traver at Chelsey@nepirc.com.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.