Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown speaks Monday in city council chambers during a ceremony for eight new firefighters.

Father Duane Gavitt, Wilkes-Barre Fire Department chaplain, gives the closing invocation at Monday’s ceremony. Four of the eight new firefighters are pictured as well. From left: Keith Munson, Juan Muñoz Parades, Duane Gavitt, Cody Healy and Jamie Burke.

Julia Filchak, a U.S. Navy Veteran who served from 2009 to 2014, is sworn in as a Wilkes-Barre City firefighter by Mayor George Brown Monday.

WILKES-BARRE — Eight new firefighters and EMTs were sworn in Monday during a ceremony at city hall, making it the largest group of new hires at the department in 20 years, according to Mayor George Brown.

Family members, friends and fellow emergency workers crowded into city council chambers to watch as Julia Filchak, Keith Munson, Juan Muñoz Parades, Cody Healy, Jamie Burke, Wade Barta, Robert Stitzer, Jr. and Vincent Panzella each took an oath to protect the residents of Wilkes-Barre.

During the ceremony, Fire Chief Jay Delaney spoke highly of the candidates, all of whom bring a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the department.

“You’re joining a firefighter fraternity that started in 1807 as our patches show,” he told them. “So we are around for 218 years and we have a heck of a lot of tradition in our fire department. But we are a world-class, all-hazards fire department that I would put up against any fire department in this country.”

Brown also said a few words ahead of the ceremony, calling all firefighters, paramedics and other emergency workers “heroes.”

“So when it’s a holiday and they’re not your meal at Thanksgiving or Christmas, they’re out there protecting the 55,000 residents in the city,” he told family and friends in the audience. “You should be proud of that.”

Delaney echoed that sentiment, adding how important it is for family members and friends to be a source of strength for emergency workers.

“It’s not fun when it’s Christmas Eve and you’re at the firehouse and your family is all at home or on Thanksgiving day when the family’s all together and eating and your loved ones are at the firehouse, you know, saving lives. So you are as much part of their career as they are and they’re gonna greatly need your support,” he said.

According to Brown, the additional hires will keep the South Station of the Wilkes-Barre Fire Department open and fully staffed.

Filchak, Healy, Burke and Panzella will begin their emergency service education at the Allentown Fire Department Training Academy on Jan. 21, with a graduation date of June 6.

The rest of the new hires, who are already certified EMTs, will begin orientation Tuesday at 8 a.m. at the Wilkes-Barre Fire Department headquarters.

New firefighters and their qualifications

• Julia Filchak is a U.S. Navy Veteran who served from 2009 to 2014 as a petty officer, second-class gunner’s mate.

• Keith Munson has worked as a full-time Nanticoke City firefighter for the last decade. He’s a certified as an EMT, with Firefighter I and Firefighter II certifications.

• Juan Muñoz Parades has been a member of the City of Garfield Fire Department since 2018. He is certified in Firefighter I, Firefighter II, Fire Inspector, Hazmat and Swiftwater Awareness. Additionally, he graduated from Bergen County Community College with an associate’s degree in applied science business management and management information systems. He can read, write and speak Spanish.

• Cody Healy is a graduate of the University of Scranton with a bachelor’s degree in political science. Healy has been a career firefighter and EMT with Kunkel Fire Company since 2023. In addition to being a nationally registered EMT, he has also retained several emergency service certifications.

• Jamie Burke has an associate’s degree in Emergency Medical Service from Luzerne County Community College. Burke has been a nationally registered paramedic since 2014 and he’s been a full-time paramedic serving in Wilkes-Barre Fire Department since 2021. He also holds certifications in Advanced Cardiac Life Support and Pediatric Advanced Life Support.

• Wade Barta is a nationally registered EMT with certifications as Firefighter I, Firefighter II, Hazmat Operations, as well as several other emergency service certificates.

• Robert Stitzer, Jr. is a graduate of Penn State University and currently a firefighter and EMT with Back Mountain Regional Fire Department. Stitzer is a nationally registered EMT and holds certifications in Firefighter I, Hazmat Operations, Level Vehicle Rescue and Emergency Vehicle Driver Training. Stitzer is also certified as an ED and CPR instructor.

• Vincent Panzella has been a certified EMT for the last 15 years and he’s been a volunteer firefighter for the last seven years.