Council Member Jessica McClay (right) is sworn in as council’s new Vice Chair by City Clerk Cathy Payne during Monday’s reorganizational meeting. McClay’s husband, Robb, holds the bible.

Council Member Tony Brooks (right) is sworn in as council’s new Chairperson by City Clerk Cathy Payne during Monday’s reorganizational meeting. Brooks’ husband, Matthew, holds the bible.

WILKES-BARRE — City Council Member Tony Brooks was voted in as this year’s chairperson and Council Member Jessica McClay was voted in as vice chair during a reorganization meeting Monday at city hall.

The position of chairperson this past year was held by longtime Council Member Bill Barrett (District D).

Brooks, a Republican representing District B, previously served as vice chair last year and was most recently reelected to a third term on city council in 2023.

In addition to his work on council, Brooks is also the director of the Wilkes-Barre Preservation Society and curator of the Zebulon Butler House Museum.

First-term Council Member Jessica McClay, a Democrat representing District E, won her council seat in 2023.

She previously served as a volunteer on the city’s Planning Commission, Fire/Civil Service Commission and the Traffic Committee.

“This year was smoother than I expected,” McClay said, before thanking Barrett for this leadership this past year. “I look forward to the next three.”

Brooks also thanked Barrett, along with his fellow council members.

“I think we set the bar, this council. I think we can show the rest of Wyoming Valley and Luzerne County how it’s done. We do it very well. There’s never ever any animosity on this council and we’re always cooperative with each other, particularly with the administration and I look forward to 2025,” Brooks said.

Also during the meeting, council approved the 2025 holiday schedule, as well as the 2025 meeting dates for council.

The next meeting will be a work session, held at 6 p.m. Tuesday in city council chambers on the fourth floor of city hall.