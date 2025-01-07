🔊 Listen to this

BUTLER TWP. — A driver of a vehicle who crashed down an embankment along the eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 was killed when struck by a passing vehicle on Jan. 1, the Pennsylvania State Police at Hazleton reported Tuesday.

According to the state police:

The driver who was killed crashed their vehicle down an embankment near mile marker 259.6 in Butler Township. As the driver walked across the interstate, they were struck by another vehicle operated by a 23-year-old man from Virginia Beach, Va..

The driver was unable to be identified at the scene due to the extent of injuries, state police said.

State police said the Luzerne County Coroner’s Office is conducting identification efforts.