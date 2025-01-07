🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A Wilkes-Barre man accused with stabbing another man twice during a dispute at McDonald’s Restaurant in Hanover Township pled guilty to misdemeanor assault charges in Luzerne County Court.

Shawn William Shafer, 41, of Hazle Street, was charged by Hanover Township police with stabbing Miquel Hernandez during an altercation inside the restaurant on Sans Souci Parkway on Feb. 9, 2024, according to court records.

Hernandez was a customer and confronted Shafer who was hostile and yelling at a female employee, court records say.

Police in court records say Shafer exited the restaurant, went to his vehicle and retrieved a knife.

Shafer returned to the restaurant and engaged in a scuffle with Hernandez, who suffered stab wounds to his left bicep and left forearm, court records say.

Shafer pled guilty to simple assault and possession instruments of crime before Judge Michael T. Vough.

Prosecutors withdrew a felony count of aggravated assault and a summary count of harassment against Shafer.

Shafer is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 20.