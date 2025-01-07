🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Tuesday announced the release of its first-ever Mid-Season Brochure — a showcase of the incredible lineup of events coming this spring.

With an exciting array of performances ranging from world-class music to side-splitting comedy and family-friendly fun, the Kirby Center staff promises something for everyone to enjoy.

“We’re excited to present such a dynamic and diverse lineup this spring,” said Joell Yarmel, Executive Director of the F.M. Kirby Center. “This season truly offers something for every member of our community, and we couldn’t be prouder to share it with our audiences through our first-ever Mid-Season Brochure.”

The digital version of the Mid-Season Brochure is now available online at — https://simplebooklet.com/fmkirbymidseasonbrochure — and physical copies can be picked up at the Kirby Center Box Office while supplies last.

“We’re also excited to share that all of our building renovations are now complete,” said Yarmel. “Our lower-level restrooms have been fully reconstructed, and the VIP bar now offers premium cocktails with two points of sale. With the complete remodel of our main lobby bar and concession area, you’ll enjoy shorter wait times for both drinks and our famous popcorn. These upgrades include three additional points of sale, ensuring we can serve our guests more efficiently.”

Spring highlights

• Chart-topping music performances: Enjoy live music from headliners like country star Lee Brice, disco icons KC and the Sunshine Band, and Trey Anastasio, co-founder of Phish. Don’t miss electrifying performances from Dark Star Orchestra, Brit Floyd, and Experience Hendrix, celebrating the timeless sounds of legendary artists.

• Comedy that will have you in stitches: Get ready to laugh with top comedians Jo Koy, Brian Regan, and Kevin James, each bringing their signature humor to the Kirby stage.

• Family-friendly entertainment: Families will love shows like Dog Man: The Musical, and Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, which are sure to delight audiences of all ages.

“This spring promises unforgettable moments at the Kirby Center, so don’t miss your chance to be a part of it,” Yarmel said. “Tickets are available now!”

For more information, or to secure your tickets, visit the F.M. Kirby Center Box Office, explore the digital brochure online, or call 570-826-1100.

Yarmel said new shows are constantly being added throughout the season. Stay informed and enjoy priority ticket access by becoming a Kirby Center Member today.

Join now at — https://kirbycenter.org/membership/

The F.M. Kirby Center is a historic Art Deco-Moderne-style performing arts center located in Wilkes-Barre. It was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1980.

