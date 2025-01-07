🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — A body was allegedly discovered in the vicinity of the Kingston Recreation Center on Saturday, Jan. 4, bringing a police presence to the area. The Kingston Police Department was unable to confirm the specific details of the case on Tuesday evening.

The Luzerne County Coroner’s Office, however, did confirm an autopsy being performed on a body matching the case description. The autopsy was completed on Tuesday, though its findings are pending investigation.

Check back for additional details as they become available.