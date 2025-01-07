🔊 Listen to this

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick on Tuesday announced that he will open seven regional offices across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania by the end of next week.

“I was elected to deliver change for each and every Pennsylvanian, and I am thrilled to hit the ground running by opening every Pennsylvania office within my first two weeks as Senator,” said McCormick. “By quickly opening these regional offices at the outset of my term, we are demonstrating to Pennsylvanians that my team and I are here to serve them and be responsive to their needs. Our Harrisburg office opened its doors yesterday, and by the end of next week the next six will be open and operating. As we continue to assess the needs of our constituents, we will determine if future office locations need to be opened.”

The address, phone number, scheduled opening and hours of operation for each of the seven regional offices are listed below. Constituents can find additional information, including a web contact form to get in touch with Sen. McCormick, by visiting — www.mccormick.senate.gov.

Scranton

417 Lackawanna Avenue, Suite 303

Scranton, PA, 18503

Phone: 570-941-0930

Opening Date: 1/16/25

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Harrisburg

200 North Third Street, Suite 14A/14th Floor

Harrisburg, PA, 17101

Phone: 717-231-7540

Opening Date: 1/6/25

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh

310 Grant Street, Suite 2415

Pittsburgh, PA, 15219

Phone: 412-356-7127

Opening Date: 1/8/25

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Philadelphia

2000 Market Street, Suite 610

Philadelphia, PA, 19103

Phone: 215-405-9660

Opening Date: 1/10/25

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

State College

329 Innovation Boulevard, Suite 226

State College, PA, 16803

Phone: 814-357-0314

Opening Date: 1/13/25

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Erie

17 South Park Row, Suite B-150

Erie, PA, 16501

Phone: 814-874-5080

Opening Date: 1/14/25

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Allentown

840 West Hamilton Street, Suite 301

Allentown, PA, 18101

Phone: 610-556-7796

Opening Date: 1/15/25

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.