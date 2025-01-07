Click here to subscribe today or Login.
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick on Tuesday announced that he will open seven regional offices across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania by the end of next week.
“I was elected to deliver change for each and every Pennsylvanian, and I am thrilled to hit the ground running by opening every Pennsylvania office within my first two weeks as Senator,” said McCormick. “By quickly opening these regional offices at the outset of my term, we are demonstrating to Pennsylvanians that my team and I are here to serve them and be responsive to their needs. Our Harrisburg office opened its doors yesterday, and by the end of next week the next six will be open and operating. As we continue to assess the needs of our constituents, we will determine if future office locations need to be opened.”
The address, phone number, scheduled opening and hours of operation for each of the seven regional offices are listed below. Constituents can find additional information, including a web contact form to get in touch with Sen. McCormick, by visiting — www.mccormick.senate.gov.
Scranton
417 Lackawanna Avenue, Suite 303
Scranton, PA, 18503
Phone: 570-941-0930
Opening Date: 1/16/25
Hours: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Harrisburg
200 North Third Street, Suite 14A/14th Floor
Harrisburg, PA, 17101
Phone: 717-231-7540
Opening Date: 1/6/25
Hours: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh
310 Grant Street, Suite 2415
Pittsburgh, PA, 15219
Phone: 412-356-7127
Opening Date: 1/8/25
Hours: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Philadelphia
2000 Market Street, Suite 610
Philadelphia, PA, 19103
Phone: 215-405-9660
Opening Date: 1/10/25
Hours: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
State College
329 Innovation Boulevard, Suite 226
State College, PA, 16803
Phone: 814-357-0314
Opening Date: 1/13/25
Hours: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Erie
17 South Park Row, Suite B-150
Erie, PA, 16501
Phone: 814-874-5080
Opening Date: 1/14/25
Hours: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Allentown
840 West Hamilton Street, Suite 301
Allentown, PA, 18101
Phone: 610-556-7796
Opening Date: 1/15/25
Hours: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.