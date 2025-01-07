🔊 Listen to this

Members of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives gather with family members to be sworn in, elect a speaker and begin the new two-year legislative session on Tuesday in Harrisburg.

House Minority Leader Jesse Topper, R-Bedford, speaks with Rep. Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre, during the chamber’s opening session of the new two-year legislative session on Tuesday in Harrisburg.

HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania lawmakers on Tuesday returned Democratic Speaker Joanna McClinton to lead the chamber for the new session after the Republican floor leader bowed out to resolve a deadlock.

Democrats won 102 seats in November, a single-vote majority, but one of their members was absent from swearing-in day after suffering a health crisis.

“My question to each of you distinguished colleagues is, what will you be remembered for?” McClinton said after taking the oath of office.

In the initial vote for speaker, Republican Leader Jesse Topper and McClinton each garnered 101 votes. Topper removed himself from consideration and McClinton, of Philadelphia, prevailed on the second ballot on a voice vote.

Rep. Matthew Gergely had a “medical emergency over the holidays requiring hospitalization,” according to Beth Rementer, the House Democratic caucus spokesperson. She said he is not expected to return “for some time.”

Gergely’s absence, the close House margin and Republican control of the Senate could complicate first-term Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro’s hopes of getting things done this year. Democrats had the same 102-101 majority in the last session, and other than the two annual budgets, little substantial legislation was enacted.

Democrats won chamber control two years ago and successfully defended it while several vacancies arose and were filled by special elections. In November, not one of the 203 House seats changed parties, meaning Democrats retained majority control by the slimmest of margins.

House Democratic Leader Matt Bradford of Montgomery County thanked Topper, who drew a standing ovation, as Bradford acknowledged the close margin, telling colleagues “we need to be humble and we need to be wise.”

In floor remarks, Topper wished Gergely a full and speedy recovery.

“There are very few days in this job that are not difficult,” Topper said, urging members to feel gratitude for the opportunity to serve and to avoid becoming frustrated or cynical. “We see many of those who we represent not on their best day, but on their worst.”

House Republicans changed leadership since November, turning to Topper of Bedford County to be their floor leader. A former ranking member on the Education Committee, Topper succeeded Rep. Bryan Cutler, a former House speaker and caucus leader who remains in the House after being reelected in a Lancaster County district.

Topper told reporters after the session that he negotiated several changes to House rules, putting more minority party members on committees, requiring an additional “yes” vote for bills to get out of committee and parliamentary changes.

House Democrats meanwhile have five new members after Reps. Mike Sturla of Lancaster County and former House Speaker Mark Rozzi of Berks County retired; Reps. Patti Kim of Dauphin County and Nick Pisciottano of Allegheny County relinquished their seats to make successful runs for state Senate; and Rep. Kevin Boyle of Philadelphia lost in the spring primary.

House Republicans saw Rep. Dawn Keefer win a state Senate seat in York County and Rep. Ryan Mackenzie unseat Democratic U.S. Rep. Susan Wild.

In other GOP caucus changes, Rep. Rob Mercuri didn’t seek reelection while running unsuccessfully for Congress in Allegheny County. Reps. Jim Gregory of Blair County and Mike Cabell of Luzerne County lost in the spring primary and six others didn’t run again: Donna Oberlander of Clarion County, Jim Marshall of Beaver County, Aaron Kaufer of Luzerne County, George Dunbar of Westmoreland County, Paul Schemel of Franklin County and Barry Jozwiak of Berks County.

In the state Senate, Republican Joe Picozzi unseated freshman Democratic Sen. Jimmy Dillon in a Philadelphia district. Because Kim flipped a redistricted Harrisburg area seat, Republicans still control the chamber by the same margin, 28-22. But there is currently one Senate vacancy: Sen. Ryan Aument, a Lancaster Republican, resigned at the end of December to take a top staff job with incoming U.S. Sen. Dave McCormick.

On Tuesday, a special election to fill Aument’s seat was scheduled to be held on March 25.