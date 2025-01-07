🔊 Listen to this

Forty Fort is looking to fill a vacant seat on borough council following the resignation of Councilmember Phil Mertz at Monday’s meeting.

In his letter to council that can be viewed on the borough website, Mertz said he resigned due to increased work requirements at his job, which he felt would impede his ability to effectively serve borough residents.

“I would like to thank the Borough of Forty Fort for granting me the privilege of serving as a Borough Council Member for these past five years,” the letter read. “I would like to also give a sincere thank you to my fellow council members as well as residents of Forty Fort, with whom I have developed a lifetime of positive relationships.”

Forty Fort Mayor Brian Thomas had nothing but positive things to say about Mertz.

“Phil is a great guy,” he said. “He was one of the people, when I became mayor, who was very helpful and encouraging to me. We’re gonna miss him.”

The borough has since advertised for the position and residents who wish to fill the seat may write a letter of interest and send it to Borough Manager Bonnie Arnone via e-mail at barnone@fortyfort.org or by mail to the borough building at 1271 Wyoming Ave.

All letters must be received no later than Monday, Jan. 20 and those interested must attend the Jan. 21 work session at 6 p.m. in the borough building to address council regarding their interest.

Council will then vote to appoint a new council member at the Feb. 3 meeting.

Mayor Brian Thomas said the person selected to replace Mertz will serve out the remainder of his term this year and will then have the opportunity to run in the Nov. 4 municipal election.

Three council positions in total, along with the mayor, will be up for election this year.