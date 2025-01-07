🔊 Listen to this

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A has been catching a little heat online following a “slight” change to one of its most beloved menu items. The waffle fries have a new recipe, and some social media commenters are letting their thoughts be heard.

Chick-fil-A announced the recipe change online, disclosing the menu favorite has a new ingredient.

“We know Chick-fil-A fans love our Waffle Potato Fries,” according to the restaurant chain’s website. “We recently made a slight adjustment to our Waffle Potato Fries recipe, which offers the same great taste while also making our Waffle Potato Fries stay crispier, longer.

“Food safety and quality are our top priorities, and we take great care in adhering to stringent food safety procedures,” the website continued. “While the new recipe doesn’t contain any of the nine major allergens, the new Waffle Potato Fries coating does contain pea starch.”

Chick-fil-A was promoting a new audio adventure, “Hidden Island,” on its social media when commenters started speaking their minds on the new unrelated changes to its waffle fries.

What are people saying about the new Chick-fil-A waffle fries?

“CFA I love you more than anyone,” Daryl-Ann Denner commented in a Chick-fil-A Instagram post. “You can do no wrong. Except the fries. Please put them back.” The statement earned 452 likes and 43 replies at the time of this writing.

“Your new fries are terrible,” Melissa Gayman added, receiving 104 likes. “I can’t even eat them anymore and they were my favorite thing. Please go back!”

When the fast food chain took to Facebook to raise awareness for its audio adventure, the result was similar.

“Quit messing with the fries,” Jason Henderson commented on a Chick-fil-A Facebook post. “No one was complaining about the original fries. So get them back on the menu. Not returning until you do.”

“Definitely need the original Waffle Fries back,” Thomas Boyanton added. “The new recipe y’all put out with the Pea Starch back in November, aint it. I will be doing entree only until we get the OG Waffle fries back.”

In a statement to Today.com, Chick-fil-A said the updated waffle fry recipe is not entirely new, because it’s been testing out the menu item’s “slight adjustment” for more than a year.