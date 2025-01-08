🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — City Council on Tuesday at its first work session of 2025 mulled over a new appointment to the zoning hearing board following the resignation of one of its members.

The single item on Mayor George Brown’s agenda was the appointment of Stephen Trimingham to replace Jack Nolan, who resigned from the board in December because he no longer resides in the city.

Trimingham, a Marine Corps Veteran, has been a resident of Wilkes-Barre for about 14 years. He explained to council he applied to be a part of the board because he cares about the city, and recently attended a zoning meeting where he voiced his opinion about a zoning matter on his street.

“I was very passionate about that, so I figured, how can I help more?” he said.

Newly appointed Chairperson Tony Brooks told Trimingham that the zoning hearing board is a serious and important board. He encouraged him to take advantage of continuing education opportunities related to the board.

Council will vote on Trimingham’s appointment at Thursday’s regular meeting.

If selected, Trimingham will serve until the end of Nolan’s term, which is set to expire on Jan. 24, 2029.

Graffiti crackdown

Also at the meeting, Brown told council his administration will crack down on graffiti in the city this year.

Council members will now have the opportunity to bring issues of graffiti to the mayor’s Administrative Assistant, Lisa Sanfilippo, as they have done in the past with potholes and street signs.

If there is graffiti on your building and you are given a notice by a code enforcement officer, you will have 15 days from the date of the notice to remove it at your own expense, per the city code.

Brown also highlighted a passage in the city code that explains property owners are responsible for removing graffiti.

However, if a property owner does not remove graffiti within 15 days, the building may be subject to an abatement by the city.

Any costs incurred by Wilkes-Barre to remove the graffiti will result in a lien against the property.