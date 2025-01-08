🔊 Listen to this

SALEM TWP. — A man from Shickshinny was arraigned Tuesday on allegations he initiated a pursuit with the Pennsylvania State Police at Shickshinny, his second pursuit case since September 2024.

Mark Sult, 40, of Grange Road, failed to obey a traffic stop by a trooper who spotted him driving a 1998 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck with a stolen license plate on Route 11 in Shickshinny on Nov. 23, according to court records.

Sult initiated a pursuit and turned onto Shickshinny Valley Road where he crossed into the oncoming lanes several times and blocked the cruiser of the trooper from conducting a maneuver to end the pursuit, court records say.

Court records say Sult drove into Columbia County and turned into a parking lot of state game lands where he nearly struck nine hunters.

Sult abandoned the Chevrolet leaving it in gear and allegedly attempted to evade arrest by running into woods where he was knocked down by a hunter.

Sult was apprehended after being stunned by a Taser.

Sult was arraigned by District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz on nine counts of reckless endangerment, one count each of fleeing or attempting to elude police, flight to avoid apprehension, evading arrest and multiple traffic and vehicle code violations.

At the time of the alleged pursuit on Nov. 23, Sult was wanted for initiating a pursuit state police in the Sweet Valley area on Sept. 22.

Court records say troopers investigated a suspicious 2013 Chevrolet Cruze that was idling but parked on Grange Road with Sult slumped in the driver’s seat.

When a trooper approached the Chevrolet, Sult initiated a pursuit, drove through a field on Rodgers Bridge Road and returned to the roadway where he reached speeds of 80 mph, court records say.

State police terminated the pursuit due to safety concerns but later recovered the Chevrolet Cruze.

Court records say they found fentanyl, syringes and a plastic bag with white residence from inside the Chevrolet.

Sult is facing charges of fleeing or attempting to elude police and possession of a controlled substance in county court for the Sept. 22 incident.