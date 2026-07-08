Brad Paisley will appear at the Mohegan Arena on Sept. 24.

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WILKES-BARRE TWP. — The Luzerne County Convention Center Authority on Wednesday approved replacing the long-unused water fountains at the arena with refillable water stations.

When board member Frank Orloski Jr. asked how this could affect the arena’s revenue stream, he received an interesting answer.

Arena attendees can refill water containers for free, but the catch is that they cannot bring containers into the arena.

“Customers will be able to purchase bottled water,” said Steve Poremba, the arena’s general manager. “They will then be able to refill those bottles.”

Poremba said the water fountains have been covered since the COVID pandemic and have been unused. He said the new refillable water stations will be purchased at a price not to exceed $16,000.

When asked whether other facilities use the refillable water stations, Poremba said many have adopted the new system, citing better hygiene.

In other business, the board heard Poremba’s report:

• Poremba highlighted the July 1 Barry Manilow Final Tour concert that he said was “a near sellout.” Poremba also displayed a special shirt for the Manilow event that was given to 175 members of the event staff by Legends Global, the arena’s management company.

Emblazoned across the front of the shirts was: “Fanilows pronounce it Wilkes-Barry.” Prior to the concert, Wilkes-Barre Township Council unanimously voted to ceremonially rename the municipality “Wilkes-Barry Township” for Wednesday, July 1, honoring Manilow ahead of his farewell performance at the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

• Poremba also reported that concert goers were given postcards to write messages to Manilow — approximately 300 wrote on the postcards.

“There were some heartfelt messages on there wishing him well with his health and just thanking him for everything he’s meant to so many people,” Poremba told the board.

• Poremba said Brad Paisley will appear at the arena on Sept. 24, and Journey will be there Nov. 6.

• The NEPA Bridal Show will be held on July 30.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.