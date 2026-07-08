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HAZLETON — U.S. Rep. Rob Bresnahan Jr., R-Pa., this week hosted U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Scott Turner in Hazleton for a virtual tour of a local opportunity zone and a roundtable with elected officials, chambers of commerce leaders, and local stakeholders to discuss Opportunity Zones and housing priorities.

“When private investment flows into economically distressed communities, it creates opportunity,” Bresnahan said. “Local businesses can expand, good-paying jobs are created, and neighborhoods have the chance to grow and thrive. Opportunity Zones give investors the certainty they need to make long-term commitments, but lasting success depends on strong partnerships between the federal government and local leaders who know their communities best.”

“Opportunity Zones have already lifted one million Americans out of poverty and are revitalizing communities across Hazleton and the Keystone State,” said Turner. “The Trump Administration remains committed to advancing economic growth, strengthening neighborhoods, and increasing affordable housing opportunities.”

The visit began with a virtual tour and briefing of Mericle Commercial Real Estate property — CrossRoads East Phase I — that is benefiting from the federal Opportunity Zone designation.

Bresnahan and Turner also spoke with CAN DO’s leadership, a private, nonprofit economic development organization that has played a leading role in promoting federal Qualified Opportunity Zones in the Greater Hazleton area.

“CrossRoads East has already put its Opportunity Zone designation to work — turning it into real construction, real jobs, and real investment right here in Luzerne County,” said Kevin O’Boyle, Mericle vice president of growth and strategy. “Renewing that designation, and being able to offer Federal tax incentives to prospective employers, is critical to attracting the high-growth businesses that need patient, lower-cost capital to invest and expand in Northeastern Pennsylvania.”

“We’re grateful to Secretary Turner for taking the time to visit Greater Hazleton and engage in a meaningful discussion about the impact Opportunity Zones have had on communities like ours,” said CAN DO Director of Economic Development Jocelyn Sterenchock. “Sharing our experience firsthand helps illustrate how strategic public policy can leverage significant private investment, support job creation, and position regions like Greater Hazleton for continued economic growth.”