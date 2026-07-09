80th annual event runs through Sunday

Among the items in the Second Time Treasures tent on opening night were some paintings of deer and waterfowl.

Danae LaBar of Dallas looks over some dishes in the flea market tent, and her little dog, Lucy LaBar, seems interested, too.

Kayla Koziol, a volunteer at the Back Mountain Memorial Library Auction, carefully trims some dead flowers from a large petunia plant that is arranged in a planter with a potato vine. The planter likely will be on the auction block on Friday evening.

Six-year-old Charlee Behnam jumps for joy after shooting an arrow through a hoop in the area set aside for children’s activities at the Back Mountain Memorial Library Auction.

Marissa Weil of Dallas and her son, Colton Udzella, 8, look for some books to take home from the bookstore at Back Mountain Memorial Library. Colton is a fan especially of Dav Pilkey’s stories about the crime-solving duo Dog Man and Cat Kid.

One of the items to be auctioned at the Back Mountain Memorial Library Auction is a toy horse hand-crafted by Stuttgart-born artist Nikolaus Klein in his Chicago workshop, which he operated from the 1950s into the 1970s.

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“Everybody has a different idea of what a treasure is,” Gina Major said early Thursday evening as the 80th Back Mountain Memorial Library Auction got underway.

“To the woman who just bought six Cabbage Patch Dolls, they were treasure,” said Major, who is managing the Second Time Treasures tent at the auction. “Another person said she has plenty of (sea) shells at home, but the ones she saw here were different. So they are treasure to her.”

If you strolled around the grounds of the Back Mountain Memorial Library on opening night, you’d have found all sorts of treasure.

Antiques chairperson Diana Getz, for one, has a special place in her heart for a toy horse, painstakingly handcrafted “in the Old World tradition” by Stuttgart-born artist Nikolaus Klein in his Chicago workshop decades ago.

The little animal is wearing a pony-size saddle and seems to be begging a child to love it.

“I just hope a Grandma buys it,” Getz said.

Speaking of grandparents, Penny and Phil Reid of Beaumont brought 6-year-old Charlee Behnam and her 8-year-old brother, Jason, to an area where children’s activities include trying to toss a rubber chicken into a rotating pot, throwing soft “axes” and shooting soft “arrows.”

When 6-year-old Charlee threw her arms into the air and jumped for joy after shooting an arrow through a hoop, that was treasure, too.

Then there are the books that open a world of adventure to children and adults alike.

The Back Mountain Memorial Library has a bookstore, which sells books year-round, manager Lee Lawrence said, and during the auction, there are special deals. You can purchase a bag for $1, for example, fill it with children’s books, and bring the bag back on subsequent auction nights to fill it again and again.

With more “treasure.”

The library auction continues through Sunday. Shuttle bus service from the Country Club Parking Lot in Dallas Township begins at 4 p.m. and operates continually each evening.